4 Backsplash Trends On The Way Out In 2026 (So Far)

One of the make-or-break parts of the kitchen is the backsplash, as, like countertops, it's hard to change once it's installed. You can't just paint over it like you might with cabinets, or swap it out like you would with drawer pulls or light switch covers. And of course, kitchen remodels are expensive, so most homeowners want to get them right the first time. This is why you'll want to take great care when updating your kitchen: Getting stuck with a backsplash that's too loud, or one that brings up every single watermark, could turn out to be an absolute nightmare.

Just like more chic backsplash styles are kicking dated small tiles to the curb, a few backsplash trends have been teetering on the edge of obscurity for a while now. 2026 will likely be the year that designers pull the plug on these styles altogether. So pay special attention — as you don't want to install something in your kitchen that's already on its way out!