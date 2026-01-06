The Erin Napier-Favored Tile Backsplash Trend That's Making A Comeback In 2026

With the cyclical nature of trends, it's no surprise that some come and go, but a few eventually transcend the cycle and are deemed timeless. Based on the chatter we see among both social media users and interior design experts, it seems one backsplash material is circling back as a design favorite: the zellige tile. Co-star of HGTV's popular show, Home Town, and designer in her own right, Erin Napier backs this favorite, using it in her own kitchen renovation, as seen on the Laurel Mercantile site. If you've spent any time searching for kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration, you've almost certainly come across the zellige tile. It's been hanging around the design scene for a few years now and is seeing another surge for 2026, primarily for its organic features and ability to add texture and warmth, which fits right in with the comfy, lived in vibe we're seeing all of interior design's 2026 trends.

In the world of changing trends, updating your backsplash is one of the less expensive ways to stay on top of what's in. Since it's typically a smaller area, updating the outdated tile backsplash choice that's hurting your kitchen's design aesthetic is a renovation you could be able to better financially swallow than others. Add the endlessly unique zellige tiles to create depth, texture, and visual interest in your space while staying on top of the hottest new design trends.