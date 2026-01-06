The Erin Napier-Favored Tile Backsplash Trend That's Making A Comeback In 2026
With the cyclical nature of trends, it's no surprise that some come and go, but a few eventually transcend the cycle and are deemed timeless. Based on the chatter we see among both social media users and interior design experts, it seems one backsplash material is circling back as a design favorite: the zellige tile. Co-star of HGTV's popular show, Home Town, and designer in her own right, Erin Napier backs this favorite, using it in her own kitchen renovation, as seen on the Laurel Mercantile site. If you've spent any time searching for kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration, you've almost certainly come across the zellige tile. It's been hanging around the design scene for a few years now and is seeing another surge for 2026, primarily for its organic features and ability to add texture and warmth, which fits right in with the comfy, lived in vibe we're seeing all of interior design's 2026 trends.
In the world of changing trends, updating your backsplash is one of the less expensive ways to stay on top of what's in. Since it's typically a smaller area, updating the outdated tile backsplash choice that's hurting your kitchen's design aesthetic is a renovation you could be able to better financially swallow than others. Add the endlessly unique zellige tiles to create depth, texture, and visual interest in your space while staying on top of the hottest new design trends.
Zellige's natural variations create an interesting, but not overwhelming backsplash
Interior designers consistently talk about how zellige's tonal differences and natural texture contribute to the tile's popularity and staying power. Similar to the draw of hand-painted tiles, zellige's organic variations bring character to your backsplash. The durable zellige can come in many different colors to fit your kitchen design needs, and it makes it possible to pick a neutral color that will still pop with visual interest because of zellige's uneven, raw appearance.
So you hate your backsplash and can't find a patterned backsplash that actually works for you? Then this 2026 trend is for you. For a luxuriously calming, cozy space, use ivory or sand-tone zellige tiles paired with light-color wood and brass features in your kitchen. If you want the space to feel a little more dramatic, consider rich emerald greens or deep ocean blues and darker wood accents that will create a kitchen with depth and elegance. Layered lighting can add another layer of texture to highlight the organic features of your zellige backsplash.