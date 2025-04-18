The Dated Backsplash Choice That's Ruining Your Kitchen's Design Aesthetic

Kitchen design is always a hot topic — after all, it's one of the most frequently renovated areas. Not only that, but it's hugely influential when it comes to buying or selling. In fact, a Realtor Magazine Media survey found that many potential home buyers say kitchen could persuade them to purchase a home they'd otherwise pass up on. Considering its impact, it's no wonder people put so much thought into their kitchen design.

While kitchen design is often focused on staple features like flooring, cabinetry, and paint color, one major component you can't forget about is your backsplash. As a smaller aspect of the kitchen, the aesthetic importance of a backsplash is often overlooked, but this common feature may actually be one of the main driving forces behind the rest of the space's design. This element can make or break the cohesion of the room.

As with all designs (especially in the kitchen), there are rising and falling backsplash trends. But, there's one particular style that may be outdated. While they were once popular, the design world has left small glass mosaic tiles behind. If they're still gracing your kitchen, you could be unknowingly ruining the room's aesthetic.