The Dated Backsplash Choice That's Ruining Your Kitchen's Design Aesthetic
Kitchen design is always a hot topic — after all, it's one of the most frequently renovated areas. Not only that, but it's hugely influential when it comes to buying or selling. In fact, a Realtor Magazine Media survey found that many potential home buyers say kitchen could persuade them to purchase a home they'd otherwise pass up on. Considering its impact, it's no wonder people put so much thought into their kitchen design.
While kitchen design is often focused on staple features like flooring, cabinetry, and paint color, one major component you can't forget about is your backsplash. As a smaller aspect of the kitchen, the aesthetic importance of a backsplash is often overlooked, but this common feature may actually be one of the main driving forces behind the rest of the space's design. This element can make or break the cohesion of the room.
As with all designs (especially in the kitchen), there are rising and falling backsplash trends. But, there's one particular style that may be outdated. While they were once popular, the design world has left small glass mosaic tiles behind. If they're still gracing your kitchen, you could be unknowingly ruining the room's aesthetic.
The chaos of mosaics pushed them out of the backsplash spotlight
Though small glass mosaics once had a reason to shine, they're now on the outs when it comes to kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration. People now focus on some of the style's drawbacks, including its unfortunate ability to overwhelm a space. Previously, mosaics were often used in a variety of colors, designs, or shapes — like the linear-stacked glass mosaics that were all the rage in the 2000s. Nowadays, the design comes off as cluttered, which is a vibe you really don't want in your kitchen. The busyness of their design feels chaotic and can highlight unwanted competition between your backsplash and other important features of the kitchen.
Aside from their potentially overwhelming design, small glass mosaics have a ton of grout lines. While some may enjoy this look, the maintenance it creates is not ideal in a kitchen backsplash. Your kitchen already needs daily cleaning, and the last thing you want to add is an annoyingly large amount of grout lines that can trap all kinds of grease and food mess. Though once loved, the design and maintenance of small mosaics are solid reasons to opt for a better kitchen backsplash.
Stunning alternatives to mosaic backsplashes
When it comes to searching for an alternative backsplash, you'll have no shortage of both timeless and unique options that can successfully tie together and elevate your kitchen's design. There are plenty of ceramic tile backsplash ideas you should seriously see – like subway tiles. A highly popular choice, subway tiles can easily accentuate a modern kitchen or be modified (in color and arrangement) to create a striking background for a more dramatic space. Their larger size means a less busy feel than mosaics as well as a quicker clean.
Though more expensive, another option that's gaining traction in the design world is solid slab backsplashes. These large, cohesive backsplashes add an elegant and luxurious element to the kitchen. Similar to subway tiles, they're loved for their easy maintenance. Plus, their continuous design helps the space feel larger and calmer, which is a big contrast to the small pieces of mosaics.
If you just can't resist the powerful pull of those tiny glass tiles though, there are successful ways to flaunt a mosaic kitchen backsplash. First and foremost, avoid linear, multi-toned, stacked glass, and instead focus on mosaics that are monochromatic and have bigger, more interesting shapes. These thoughtful changes will avoid the overwhelming feel of outdated mosaic backsplashes and assist in creating a more cohesive theme throughout the entire kitchen.