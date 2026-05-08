Designers Say This Chic Backsplash Style Is Kicking Dated Small Tiles To The Curb

Small mosaic tile backsplashes are quickly falling out of favor in modern kitchens. "I'm over glass and multi-material small mosaics as a backsplash," designer Monique O'Brien shared with Martha Stewart. "The outdated trend is hard to clean and looks messy." Instead, tile options that are a little bit bigger, like zellige, are replacing them. As each zellige tile takes up more space, this style causes less visual chaos, which tends to look more chic overall. "Overly glossy, reflective surfaces and small mosaic tiles are starting to feel dated," designer Danielle Chiprut tells Homes & Gardens. "Clients are leaning toward designs with more depth, variation, and personality. We're gravitating toward materials that tell a story, not just fill a space."

Zellige tiles originated hundreds of years ago in Morocco, where craftsmen made each tile by hand. This gave every individual piece real variation, as no two were exactly alike. You can still get this storied look in your home by purchasing options that were also made by hand. Due to the different techniques used by different workers, temperature variations in ovens, and even little imperfections like chips or air bubbles, handmade options will add a lot more personality to your backsplash. Tiles sourced from Morocco will typically have these variations, like the Moroccan Zellige Ceramic Floor & Wall Tile from Wayfair.