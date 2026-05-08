Designers Say This Chic Backsplash Style Is Kicking Dated Small Tiles To The Curb
Small mosaic tile backsplashes are quickly falling out of favor in modern kitchens. "I'm over glass and multi-material small mosaics as a backsplash," designer Monique O'Brien shared with Martha Stewart. "The outdated trend is hard to clean and looks messy." Instead, tile options that are a little bit bigger, like zellige, are replacing them. As each zellige tile takes up more space, this style causes less visual chaos, which tends to look more chic overall. "Overly glossy, reflective surfaces and small mosaic tiles are starting to feel dated," designer Danielle Chiprut tells Homes & Gardens. "Clients are leaning toward designs with more depth, variation, and personality. We're gravitating toward materials that tell a story, not just fill a space."
Zellige tiles originated hundreds of years ago in Morocco, where craftsmen made each tile by hand. This gave every individual piece real variation, as no two were exactly alike. You can still get this storied look in your home by purchasing options that were also made by hand. Due to the different techniques used by different workers, temperature variations in ovens, and even little imperfections like chips or air bubbles, handmade options will add a lot more personality to your backsplash. Tiles sourced from Morocco will typically have these variations, like the Moroccan Zellige Ceramic Floor & Wall Tile from Wayfair.
Incorporating zellige tiles into your kitchen
When considering kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration, reaching for zellige means there's less chance of your design feeling busy and overcrowded, which can happen if you use smaller, more uniform mosaic tiles. Zellige ceramic tiles also often come in a matte finish, avoiding the high-gloss, builder-grade vibe given off by mosaics. However, the real visual draw here is that, instead of being overwhelmed by grout lines and patterns, zellige tiles rely on a subtler variation in style. The thin grout lines and similar color and texture allow the eye to take in your backsplash as whole, only noting the tiny, personality-adding imperfections upon closer inspection. This creates a sense of depth without all the noise — something mosaics simply can't give you.
No matter your color preferences, or the existing style of your kitchen, zellige tiles compliment what's already there, adding another layer to the space's visual story. They come in dozens of colors, too. There are soft off-whites like "Oyster Shell," which help prevent your kitchen from feeling too sterile — sporting a true white can give off hospital vibes. You can also choose from earthy neutrals like "Copper Rose" or "Poppy." These colors can really warm up a cool space, and they can bring out the already inviting natural tones of a kitchen with wooden countertops.