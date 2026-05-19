Skip The Traditional Subway Tile Backsplash: Joanna Gaines Has A Better Idea

To mix pattern in this same way, install the traditional stacked subway tile pattern as the main part of your backsplash. Next, follow Gaines' lead by pairing the herringbone accent wall with something that's already a stand-out. Selecting an accent wall can be tricky, but she likely chose to accentuate the oven and range hood in this house for two reasons. The first is that there is nice symmetry there already, as it's right in the center of that particular stretch of countertop. The second is that the large appliance already draws the eye, so you might as well add a touch of glamour. Look for hallmarks like this in your own kitchen, so you can make a similar visual impact.

Actually installing the complementary patterns is where things might get a little tricky. Knowing how to measure for herringbone kitchen tile is important, as changing the direction of your tiles halfway through your installation can lead to frustration if everything isn't exact. This is likely Gaines' motivation for choosing tiles that are slightly longer, as they cover more space. If you plan to DIY the look, also be aware that it will involve cutting bits of tile down to size to fill in the gaps. Regardless, remember to choose the same sheen and color for both sets of tiles. This way, the pattern is the only thing that sets them apart.