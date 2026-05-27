Reuse Plastic Lids To DIY Cute Living Room Decor That Also Protects Your Furniture

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you save old lids and containers rather than throwing them in the trash, they quickly accumulate, but this DIY lets you put those plastic discs to good use. With a little plaster of paris and some imagination, you can turn old lids into the cutest coasters for your coffee table. By using the lid as a mold, you'll create several round coasters that are perfectly uniform in size and shape. This DIY alternative to store-bought coasters also allows you to customize the look, creating fun decor to brighten your space. To complete this project, you'll need sandpaper as well as paint and buttons or other accessories to decorate your coasters, depending on the style you want. Food container lids work great for this project, though you could also repurpose any plastic lid with a rim.

A mosaic pattern or a hand-painted design is a great way to make these homemade coasters stand out as adorable, personalized decor. Alternatively, you can press objects into the mold to make imprinted, three dimensional designs in your coasters. This is a great way to add texture and dimension to your decor. Using coasters is a simple trick to keep your wooden furniture in tip-top shape for years to come, protecting it from moisture and those pesky, ugly rings. Luckily, this project helps you to make functional, decorative coasters on a tight budget. On Amazon, you can find a 1 pound bag of Falling in Art plaster of paris for about $10.