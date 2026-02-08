Turn Old Jar Lids Into The Cutest Coasters For Your Coffee Table

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you cringe when your guests set their wet glasses on your coffee table? You probably need more coasters. They're one of the best ways to protect a table from water rings. Although you could pocket some flimsy cardboard ones at your local brewery or splurge on an expensive set, making them yourself is surprisingly easy. Old glass jar lids are the perfect size and thickness for DIY coasters. To create ones that last, you'll need to thoroughly clean your lids, decorate them with pictures or small found objects, and fill them with waterproof resin.

If you're obsessed with easy ways to make your home more sustainable, you already know the thrill of raiding your recycling bin. Start there, selecting glass jar lids that are large enough to hold the base of your favorite bottles or glasses. Although you can spray paint them any color you like, it's a good idea to skip any weirdly rusty or bent lids. Moreover, adding a thin piece of cork will keep your coasters from sliding around as the party gets going. Consider investing a few dollars in a pack of KITLAB Self-Adhesive Backed Cork Rounds from Amazon that you'll simply stick on top of your lids (and inside them, too, if you're not feeling terribly crafty.) Could you simply place your bevvy inside the lids without further ado? Yes. But with a little more effort, creativity, and a two-part product like the Puduo Epoxy Resin Crystal Clear Kit, the design possibilities are practically endless.