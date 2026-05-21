Ditch The Chemicals: The Companion Plant That'll Block Out Weeds In Your Tomato Garden

If you're hoping for a harvest of ripe tomatoes this year, then you need to keep up with the weeding. Weeds have the uncanny ability to pop up relentlessly, and the weeds in your tomato patch are particularly nefarious because they rob the plants of the nutrients needed to produce a good yield of fruit. To get rid of weeds, many turn to chemical herbicides. These are highly effective, but very often have negative side effects on the surrounding ecosystem. Instead, you should ditch the chemicals and sow white clover (Trifolium repens) as a companion plant for your tomatoes instead.

Companion plants mutually support one another by repelling pests, sharing nutrients, attracting pollinators, or, in the case of white clover, blocking out weeds. A member of the legume family that's hardy to USDA zones 3 to 10, white clover is often mistaken for grass owing to the fact that it grows in large swaths of luscious green. This vigorous growth is why white clover is so excellent as a ground cover companion plant for tomatoes. It creates a dense canopy that outcompetes the weeds and reduces the light they need to grow.

Other excellent companion plants for tomatoes include herbs like basil, parsley, and rosemary. As effective as they may be, those herbs are lacking in a key area where white clover excels: fixing nitrogen. See, white clover does more than just choke out weeds — it actually helps enrich the soil underneath to give you healthier tomato plants.