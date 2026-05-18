Plant This Self-Seeding Flower In Your Garden For Healthy Soil & Nonstop Blooms

There are many fantastic self-seeding flowers you can add to your garden, but some of them come with more benefits than others. If you want a plant that will boost your soil and and treat you to years of beautiful flowers, consider growing partridge peas (Chamaecrista fasciculata)! These lovely self-seeding flowers are a member of the pea family, and like their cousins, they're nitrogen-fixing plants.

Partridge peas are a native wildflower with yellow flowers and delicate, fern-like leaves. They bloom nonstop through summer and into fall, giving you months of bright colors and attracting many different pollinators. If you're looking to grow an array of stunning yet easy-to-grow plants to attract butterflies and need a low-maintenance flower that will thrive where more fragile plants can't, this may be a good choice. Songbirds and game birds eat the seeds, and any remaining ones will easily self-seed for new flowers year after year. Plant it once, and enjoy the blooms each summer and fall!

The roots of the partridge pea plant could help improve the quality of your soil. If it is low in nitrogen, growing partridge peas will have some benefits. Nodes on their roots convert nitrogen from the air and add a usable form to the soil over time, giving future garden plants a more nutritious foundation. Nitrogen is vital for a plant's development, as it ensures there's enough chlorophyll to absorb light and helps the roots take up water and other nutrients. Because it's relatively self-sufficient, partridge pea will tolerate poor soil quality. In fact, it grows well in dry, barren places, making it useful for controlling erosion.