Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY For Stylish Toilet Paper Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Small bathrooms with limited storage space make it difficult to find a place for your toilet paper. Instead of crowding your cabinets or installing shelves, there's an easier solution. If you're looking for a cost-effective and cute way to stash extra rolls, turn Dollar Tree finds into trendy toilet paper storage. All you need is several Crafter's Square Artist Canvases and some zip ties. In a YouTube video, Heidi Sonboul DIY showed how these art supplies can be transformed into a storage cube. It even has two sections to allow it to hold more toilet paper rolls or other bathroom clutter.
To be able to fix the canvases together and build the walls of your cubby storage, you'll also need a strong hole punch. Contact paper, fabric, or rope are great ways to personalize the piece to add a pop of decor to your bathroom. This simply genius Dollar Tree bathroom storage DIY is versatile and could sit on the counter or be mounted to the wall to maximize your space.
Building a bathroom storage cubby with Dollar Tree canvases
Each canvas will act as a panel of your cubby shelves, though Sounboul's video warns that you'll likely need two to cover the back. Punch a hole in all the corners of your canvases. On two of them, Sounboul also adds a hole in the middle of the edge of each long side. This allows you to attach a center panel to create the shelf. After punching holes in 7 canvases, Sounboul simply attaches them with zip ties. Slip the zip ties through the holes in two canvases, creating a 90-degree angle, and pulling the tie tight to secure. Add another panel to create a U shape, making sure your canvases with two extra holes are on the sides. Now, add your shelf to the center before attaching the bottom piece of the cube. Then, zip tie two overlapping panels to the back to cover it.
Set your cube storage on your counter or your toilet and fill it with TP. For a smart way to store toilet paper without clutter, mount the cubby to your wall. Command's XL Heavyweight Hanging Strips can support up to 20 pounds and allow you to hang your shelf without nails.