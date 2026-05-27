Not Cabinets, Not Shelves: A Clever Dollar Tree DIY For Stylish Toilet Paper Storage

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Small bathrooms with limited storage space make it difficult to find a place for your toilet paper. Instead of crowding your cabinets or installing shelves, there's an easier solution. If you're looking for a cost-effective and cute way to stash extra rolls, turn Dollar Tree finds into trendy toilet paper storage. All you need is several Crafter's Square Artist Canvases and some zip ties. In a YouTube video, Heidi Sonboul DIY showed how these art supplies can be transformed into a storage cube. It even has two sections to allow it to hold more toilet paper rolls or other bathroom clutter.

To be able to fix the canvases together and build the walls of your cubby storage, you'll also need a strong hole punch. Contact paper, fabric, or rope are great ways to personalize the piece to add a pop of decor to your bathroom. This simply genius Dollar Tree bathroom storage DIY is versatile and could sit on the counter or be mounted to the wall to maximize your space.