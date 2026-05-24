Not Eggshells, Not Coffee Grounds: The Natural Fertilizer Pepper Plants Love

We're suckers for a DIY fertilizer made from kitchen scraps. Not only does it make use of something we would ordinarily consider waste, but it often serves as a super bioavailable source of nutrients for our plants. The primary nutrients plants need to prosper are nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. While you might use coffee grounds to give plants a boost of nitrogen, banana peels are an excellent source of potassium.

When it comes to peppers, these three nutrients are needed in different quantities at different stages of the growing season. As your plants start flowering, you're going to want your fertilizer to contain a little less on the nitrogen front, and a little more in the way of phosphorus and potassium. That's where your homemade banana fertilizer comes in.

The peel of a banana contains upwards of 1,000 milligrams of potassium — that's more than double the amount of potassium in an actual banana. Allowing the peel to slowly decompose in the soil beside your pepper gives the plants access to all that juice. And since potassium is a key factor in the transport of sugars, plants rely heavily on this process as they go into fruit-making mode. As their need for potassium kicks up, supplying them with all the goodies in banana peels can be in effective method in maximizing your yield as it supports the formation of blooms — and more blooms means more fruit!