Not Miracle-Gro, Not Banana Peels: Gardener's Old Secret For Bigger Pepper Harvests

Growing vegetables in the summer is so exciting. Unfortunately, when you're growing peppers, and your plants don't yield very many fruits, that anticipation quickly becomes disappointment. If you've been looking for a natural fertilizer that makes peppers thrive and produce more fruit, you might just need a little water and compost from your pile. Compost tea is made by brewing your compost in a container of water, which is where it gets the "tea" name. This process creates a liquid that is jam-packed with nutrients, which can be used to fertilize your plants. Though compost tea can be used to give a nutrient boost to a variety of plants, it could also make a big difference for your peppers.

Compost tea has been praised by gardeners online for helping their pepper plants, whether that be to recover from tough conditions or to grow better and grow more peppers. There is a lot of anecdotal evidence supporting compost tea as a pepper plant fertilizer, and there's also some scientific merit to this claim. In a 2018 study published in the Italian Journal of Agronomy, compost tea was given to pepper plants (Capsicum annuum L.) in a controlled, organic greenhouse for two years. Though the study found the peppers didn't grow larger than normal, compost tea helped the plants produce more peppers in a season. During the initial year, the pepper plants produced 21.9% more peppers, and in the second year, they grew 16.3% more fruit.