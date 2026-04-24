Not Eggshells, Not Banana Peels: The Natural Fertilizer That Makes Peppers Thrive

As a home gardener, you're probably on the lookout for ways to fertilize your favorite plants, leading to higher yields without breaking the bank. Maybe you've tried crushing eggshells to use a mulch and fertilizer and using bananas as a plant food. But there's another everyday food item that your plants, particularly peppers, will love: coffee. But before you toss a handful of fresh grounds on the soil or water your peppers with a cup of coffee, here's what you need to know.

Contrary to popular belief, the reason to add coffee grounds to your garden is not to lower the soil pH. Spent grounds won't effectively reduce the soil's pH level. That's actually good news for peppers, which prefer a relatively neutral soil, with a pH between 6.0 and 6.8.

What coffee grounds can do is add a bit of nitrogen to your soil, since composted grounds have about 2% available nitrogen. Pepper plants need a moderate amount of nitrogen to get lush, green leaves. However, too much nitrogen can reduce the pepper yield, so the modest amount available from coffee grounds may be ideal. Coffee grounds also contain small amounts of phosphorus and potassium, which peppers need to make fruit. Beyond nutrition, coffee grounds may provide some protection against certain fungal diseases, such as Fusarium. Your pepper plants can enjoy coffee's benefits in a few ways: added directly to the soil, composted, or made into a compost tea.