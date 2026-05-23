3 Gorgeous Backsplash Trends Taking Over 2026 (So Far)
For too long, backsplashes have been relegated to a quiet, functional background where they quietly soak up spills and splatters. But increasingly, homeowners, remodelers, flippers, and designers alike are beginning to treat them as design elements. This especially holds true for individuals who are looking to spruce up the overall look and ambience of their outdated kitchens and bathrooms without major renovations.
The prominence of buzzwords like "cozy," "artisan craftsmanship," and "whimsy" in 2026's Zillow listings signifies a shift from erstwhile sterile minimalist interiors to ones that invoke warmth and personality. Accordingly, you can expect to see backsplashes clad in handcrafted, artisanal tiles for the storied character, textural depth, and dimension they bring to spaces. Those willing to give in to their organic sensibilities may pivot to beautifully grained stone slabs for that expansive look, which, frankly, no other material can match. You may also notice people becoming experimental by mixing different materials and patterns onto the same backsplash. No matter the choice, however, make sure you match the trend to your home style and preferences before making any updates.
Zellige tiles and lookalikes are on-trend for 2026
With homeowners remaining unswerving in their yearning for unique character and craftsmanship, zellige tiles are taking over backsplashes in 2026. "It's one of the top requests from clients who want something artisanal but still soft and understated," notes New York-based designer Justine Wolman in a chat with Good Housekeeping. With their uneven edging and shiny gloss, these kiln-fired, hand-cut-and-molded Moroccan tiles read as imperfectly perfect, standing out from typical mass-produced tiles because each piece is distinct. When their glaze catches and reflects the light, they showcase an organic, weathered charm and texture, while making the room seem elevated. For this reason, we believe this Erin Napier-favored tile backsplash trend will continue its comeback through 2026.
However, should you feel they're prohibitively priced, find their installation too complex to DIY, or deem them unsuitable for your busy household, as they easily show splatters, you may instead choose their ceramic look-alikes. Sans these drawbacks and at a lower price range, they offer a similar look to traditional zellige tiles. If 2026's vision boards on Pinterest or Napier's recent cabin remodel are any indication, earthy green tones, as emulated by these Luna Celadon 4x4 Ceramic Square Tiles from Tileclub, may experience an uptick, though nature-inspired sky and clay tones are also becoming popular, as are fluted textures. Stack them straight in clear lines for maximum impact, and finish the look with unlacquered brass.
Slab stone on backsplashes is popular in 2026
Stone backsplashes aren't exactly a news flash. If you enjoy spending your weekends binge-watching HGTV shows, you may already have heard the advice to forget tile backsplashes, as Joanna Gaines has a better idea for your kitchen, involving stone. In one home, for instance, she clad the backsplash in a gorgeously veined white macabus quartzite for a rustic, yet modern look that goes well with wooden interiors. And she did this back in 2023. Yet when the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA) surveyed U.S. and Canadian designers, contractors, and manufacturers for 2026's kitchen trends, they found that over 60% of them hoped to use engineered quartz and quartzite on the back strip, outranked only by ceramic and porcelain tile.
Designer Danielle Chiprut shared a similar sentiment with Homes and Gardens, stating, "In 2026, I expect to see a continued rise in slab backsplashes with dramatic veining. Natural stone, especially marble and quartzite, brings warmth, movement, and a sense of quiet luxury to the kitchen." What's different this time around, perhaps, is configuration. Some are choosing to stick to small integrations, where the slab is punctuated with a shelf up top, or adding curves to the edges for a softer look that further adds dimension. Others are going full-scale, extending the slabs right up to the ceiling, around the windows, and around shelves. This works well in homes with wooden cabinetry where the warm neutral tones contrast beautifully without competing.
Mix and match materials and patterns for a layered backsplash
If you hate your existing backsplash, this 2026 trend will transform your kitchen completely. Even though it caught headwinds back in 2025, when 67% designers reported their willingness to blend different materials, tile patterns, and textures on the same backsplash to the NKBA, this trend is running even stronger this year. The most common form it assumes is actually a mish-mash of the two trends already listed — pairing veined marble with handmade tiles that highlight the magic that nature and artisans can wield together. Rather than going all in on expensive stone, adding a thin strip and finishing the rest with square tiles keeps things budget-friendly. You could even swap subway tiles into this combination for a refreshing take on this classic look.
Silverwing Interiors' Crystal Maki noted in her interview with Livingetc that some are also offering a ready-made play on tile patterns. "Many tile manufacturers are creating lines that allow mixing and matching patterns, such as combining a fluted or curvy pattern with a flat tile on a backsplash." Tilebar, with its range of Parma star- and cross-shaped 6-Inch tiles, goes bolder with curvy silhouettes that feel intentional and unique. While such designs add dynamism and depth to a neutral-themed kitchen, they can read busy if other elements like the island or countertop are already doing the heavy lifting with premium materials, so design your backsplash accordingly.