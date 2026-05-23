3 Gorgeous Backsplash Trends Taking Over 2026 (So Far)

For too long, backsplashes have been relegated to a quiet, functional background where they quietly soak up spills and splatters. But increasingly, homeowners, remodelers, flippers, and designers alike are beginning to treat them as design elements. This especially holds true for individuals who are looking to spruce up the overall look and ambience of their outdated kitchens and bathrooms without major renovations.

The prominence of buzzwords like "cozy," "artisan craftsmanship," and "whimsy" in 2026's Zillow listings signifies a shift from erstwhile sterile minimalist interiors to ones that invoke warmth and personality. Accordingly, you can expect to see backsplashes clad in handcrafted, artisanal tiles for the storied character, textural depth, and dimension they bring to spaces. Those willing to give in to their organic sensibilities may pivot to beautifully grained stone slabs for that expansive look, which, frankly, no other material can match. You may also notice people becoming experimental by mixing different materials and patterns onto the same backsplash. No matter the choice, however, make sure you match the trend to your home style and preferences before making any updates.