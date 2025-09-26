Forget Tile Backsplashes: Joanna Gaines Has A Better Idea For Your Kitchen
The backsplash, though not the largest or most visible part of your kitchen, is an integral part of its design. Not only does it serve as protection from greasy messes while cooking, but it also ties together all other aspects of the space's overall design. When choosing a backsplash, you'll want an option that's aesthetically pleasing, functional, and not too difficult to maintain or clean. There are plenty of options out there, including a wide variety of tiles (by far the most popular option), as well as more unique choices like stones, marble slabs, or even concrete. Instead of spending hours poring over these choices, how about we let Joanna Gaines help us out? If your kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration are to go beyond the traditional tile backsplash, her thoughts on season 5, episode 5 of her show, "Fixer Upper," might be your answer (spoiler: it's quartzite!).
On Joanna's website, Magnolia, she writes about the backsplash choice for the home in the aforementioned episode, stating, "There are so many tile options out there, but remember you don't have to be limited to just using tile for a backsplash." With the support of home design whisperer Joanna, you can feel empowered to think outside the box when it comes to your kitchen's backsplash. Her suggestion of quartzite is the perfect choice for a modern, sleek kitchen or to add a classic feel to a more rustically inspired space. Let's take a deeper look into Joanna's suggested backsplash material.
Get the lowdown on quartzite backsplashes
When discussing the use of quartzite, specifically a Macuabus quartzite backsplash in Fixer Upper, Joanna notes its ability to elevate the space in an understated way. Sourced from Brazil, this quartzite has subtle veining and highly resembles marble. It's an excellent way to add subtle texture and modernity to your kitchen space. Macaubus quartzite can come with different veining colors, like light gray and earthy golds, so it can easily fit a range of kitchen aesthetics and color palettes.
When it comes to stone kitchen backsplashes, what you should consider about quartzite is its overall cost, durability, and maintenance needs. There are many factors that can affect the cost of quartzite, but ultimately, you can expect to spend roughly $80-$220 per square foot. Quartzite scores high for durability and heat resistance, but it's porous, so it's important to ensure it's sealed properly and regularly. Everyday maintenance for quartzite is pretty minimal; just make sure to clean acidic spills quickly and give it a simple wipe-down with a mild cleanser (like normal soap) daily.
There are plenty of gorgeous kitchens that will make you reconsider a stone backsplash, and if quartzite isn't your style, there are other options that are equally outside the box. Consider something like a rough-cut stone backsplash as a unique and gorgeous organic backdrop for your kitchen. For a more industrial (and less expensive) addition, look into concrete backsplashes. This affordable material creates a moody, edgier vibe than traditional backsplashes.