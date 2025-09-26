Forget Tile Backsplashes: Joanna Gaines Has A Better Idea For Your Kitchen

The backsplash, though not the largest or most visible part of your kitchen, is an integral part of its design. Not only does it serve as protection from greasy messes while cooking, but it also ties together all other aspects of the space's overall design. When choosing a backsplash, you'll want an option that's aesthetically pleasing, functional, and not too difficult to maintain or clean. There are plenty of options out there, including a wide variety of tiles (by far the most popular option), as well as more unique choices like stones, marble slabs, or even concrete. Instead of spending hours poring over these choices, how about we let Joanna Gaines help us out? If your kitchen backsplash ideas and inspiration are to go beyond the traditional tile backsplash, her thoughts on season 5, episode 5 of her show, "Fixer Upper," might be your answer (spoiler: it's quartzite!).

On Joanna's website, Magnolia, she writes about the backsplash choice for the home in the aforementioned episode, stating, "There are so many tile options out there, but remember you don't have to be limited to just using tile for a backsplash." With the support of home design whisperer Joanna, you can feel empowered to think outside the box when it comes to your kitchen's backsplash. Her suggestion of quartzite is the perfect choice for a modern, sleek kitchen or to add a classic feel to a more rustically inspired space. Let's take a deeper look into Joanna's suggested backsplash material.