She Uses This Genius Accessory To Attract Hummingbirds — Here's How To Make One For Your Garden
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Now that your garden is officially up and running for the season, expect a few visitors of the multi-legged and winged variety. One of the most beloved backyard guests is none other than the hummingbird, nature's tiny, iridescent speed machine that swoops in at 30 miles per hour and clocks in around 0.2 ounces, about the weight of a marshmallow. Each spring, gardeners try to figure out the best ways to attract hummingbirds — colorful plants, accessible water sources, and everything in between. One of the trendiest features is a hummingbird essential you should add to your yard: a perched swing. This has become a crowd pleaser amongst feathered friends and makes for a fun seasonal DIY both gardeners and ornithologists will love.
Alison Kondler, known as Birding By Ear on YouTube, crafted an adorable hummingbird swing complete with red accents (one of their favorite colors) and a small feeder with water so they can refuel in between garden pitstops. If you're trying to create a hummer haven in your outdoor space, follow Alison's lead: You'll need wire pliers and clippers, jewelry wire, jewelry wrapping wire, a small plastic feeder roughly 1 to 2 inches, like the TCPENG 2025 Hand Hummingbird Feeder, colorful beads, and a 6 to 8 inch wooden dowel rod that's no more than 1/4 inch thick — or a branch from a backyard tree if you feel inclined to go the natural route.
How to craft a hummingbird swing
Once you're ready to start crafting, grab roughly 24 inches of your thicker jewelry wire, wrap it into an arch shape and fasten the ends onto the dowel or stick, utilizing pliers to tighten things up. As you wrap the smaller wire around the arch, add red and orange-colored beads along the way for an added pop, and mix up the wire colors. Keep in mind that you'll want all surfaces to be as smooth as possible, which might require using clippers, so that hummers' little feet don't get caught. Additionally, securely fasten the beads so that the birds don't mistake them for a food source and start nibbling. The trademark of Alison's DIY hummer swing, the feeder, requires wiring around the small container, which you'll in turn fasten to the dowel. Make sure you can easily access it for cleaning purposes.
Now that your hummer swing is vacant, it's all a matter of figuring out where to put it. Consider placing your project at eye level near your feeder and flowers that attract hummingbirds so they have a place to rest after their meal — and you can snap a pic or two. You can also place your DIY swing near a watering source that the birds will enjoy, since they tend to perch themselves on a surface to preen their feathers after getting wet. Once the hummers realize your backyard is open for business, you'll certainly enjoy their company as you tend to your garden.