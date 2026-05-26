She Uses This Genius Accessory To Attract Hummingbirds — Here's How To Make One For Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Now that your garden is officially up and running for the season, expect a few visitors of the multi-legged and winged variety. One of the most beloved backyard guests is none other than the hummingbird, nature's tiny, iridescent speed machine that swoops in at 30 miles per hour and clocks in around 0.2 ounces, about the weight of a marshmallow. Each spring, gardeners try to figure out the best ways to attract hummingbirds — colorful plants, accessible water sources, and everything in between. One of the trendiest features is a hummingbird essential you should add to your yard: a perched swing. This has become a crowd pleaser amongst feathered friends and makes for a fun seasonal DIY both gardeners and ornithologists will love.

Alison Kondler, known as Birding By Ear on YouTube, crafted an adorable hummingbird swing complete with red accents (one of their favorite colors) and a small feeder with water so they can refuel in between garden pitstops. If you're trying to create a hummer haven in your outdoor space, follow Alison's lead: You'll need wire pliers and clippers, jewelry wire, jewelry wrapping wire, a small plastic feeder roughly 1 to 2 inches, like the TCPENG 2025 Hand Hummingbird Feeder, colorful beads, and a 6 to 8 inch wooden dowel rod that's no more than 1/4 inch thick — or a branch from a backyard tree if you feel inclined to go the natural route.