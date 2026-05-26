Neither Racks Nor Hooks: IKEA Has A Versatile Solution For Pot Lid Clutter

The IKEA VARIERA pot lid organizer has an adjustable push-pull accordion design that lets you change the distance between the upright pegs. This means you can customize the organizer to your exact needs, such as a more compact setup for narrow, tall pot lids that are prone to tipping. Adding to that, it also helps make every lid easy to see and grab. "This is a must-have. So much better than digging through stacked lids to find what you wanted," one happy customer reported. Pro tip: Organize lids by size or function for even quicker identification.

According to fans in the product's reviews, the flexible storage solution has a wide range of additional uses around the kitchen. Its sturdy metal accordion structure can be widened to stash your pans in the same vertical manner as the lids. On the flip side, reviewers say the organizer can also be squished down to accommodate flat kitchen items like cookie sheets, cutting boards, grill pans, cupcake tins, and unruly Tupperware lids.

So, what's the catch? While the majority of the feedback for the VARIERA is overwhelmingly positive, a few reviewers had concerns about the quality of the metal. "Purchased less than 2 months ago and it [started] to rust – It did come in contact with water, but it says stainless steel!" one person noted. Meanwhile, another mentioned dark residue coming off the finish, adding, "Obviously don't want to use it if it ends up leaving residue on my cookware." But overall, this affordable IKEA cabinet organizer remains a popular solution for pot lid clutter.