The IKEA Organizer That's A Game Changer For Pots And Pans Storage
One area of the kitchen in need of storage and organization are the cabinets and drawers. And, usually, it's the pots and pans, as well as their lids. Whether you keep them under your oven, in your pantries, or haphazardly thrown in a cupboard, it can be quite the challenge to keep them stored in a way that is both logical, easy to access, and doesn't take up excessive amounts of room.
While it would be great to just be able to add a designated storage cupboard, most people don't have that luxury, so you have to get a bit more creative when figuring out how to store your pots and pans. The good news is that if you look in the right places, you will find that most of the work has been done for you. One such option is the IKEA UPPDATERA peg board organizer.
This organizer is not only affordable at only $24, but it is super customizable. It comes with a roughly 20-inch by 25-inch peg board and 32 pegs that you can install anywhere on the board to make it fit your space and storage needs. Though it is listed as a drawer organizer, shoppers found that it worked well in cupboards too. If this option is too large, you can also get a smaller one for $16.
Install these organizers so you aren't the disorganized pot or kettle.
The best thing about this organizer is arguably that it doesn't require any real installation. To get it to work, you simply want to choose the size that fits best in your space, and arrange the pegs inside so that they support your cookware sets. Now this will mean something different for everyone, but if you play your cards ... or place your pegs ... right, then you should be able to fit any of the pans that you previously had nesting in the same space, but handily flipped on their sides. The movable pegs also allow you to adjust it to fit your exact needs so you can work around any pot sizes and shapes, as well as arranging it so that your lids are also easily seen and accessible.
Though this organizer is a great fit for pots and pans, that's not the only place that it can be used. It could work with dishware like plates, bowls, and cups, as well. And, it might be helpful in organizing your kitchen shelves. Since it is an IKEA product, it will also work best with other IKEA furniture, which will come in handy if you already have that in your home. If you are concerned about it not fitting snugly enough, just keep it to non-movable areas like shelves and cupboards.