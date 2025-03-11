The IKEA Organizer That's A Game Changer For Pots And Pans Storage

One area of the kitchen in need of storage and organization are the cabinets and drawers. And, usually, it's the pots and pans, as well as their lids. Whether you keep them under your oven, in your pantries, or haphazardly thrown in a cupboard, it can be quite the challenge to keep them stored in a way that is both logical, easy to access, and doesn't take up excessive amounts of room.

While it would be great to just be able to add a designated storage cupboard, most people don't have that luxury, so you have to get a bit more creative when figuring out how to store your pots and pans. The good news is that if you look in the right places, you will find that most of the work has been done for you. One such option is the IKEA UPPDATERA peg board organizer.

This organizer is not only affordable at only $24, but it is super customizable. It comes with a roughly 20-inch by 25-inch peg board and 32 pegs that you can install anywhere on the board to make it fit your space and storage needs. Though it is listed as a drawer organizer, shoppers found that it worked well in cupboards too. If this option is too large, you can also get a smaller one for $16.