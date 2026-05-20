Forget Pavers — This Simple Driveway Edging Idea Looks Much More Unique

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Contrary to what some homeowners might believe, small details can have a big impact on your abode's curb appeal. Case in point: driveway edging. While it might pale in comparison to other clever landscaping ideas, like eye-catching walkways and lush trees, this finishing touch ties the whole aesthetic of your front yard together and serves a few important purposes to boot. Brick edging can be costly and steel or aluminum edging might feel sterile, but there is another option to explore. If you're looking for a visual divide that's both practical and striking, try a combination of gravel and stone — a surefire way to get your neighbors' attention and keep your outdoor space functioning properly.

After paving a driveway, choosing the proper edging material will ensure that weeds won't sprout, drainage issues won't occur, and tire damage won't ruin the overall look of the space. After all, gravel is already an alternative to traditional mulch. Plus, it acts as a transition between your driveway surface and lawn in a way that an aluminum divider won't. Gravel-and-stone edging provides an organic, bucolic ambiance and offers an easy, wallet-friendly DIY that only takes an afternoon to accomplish.