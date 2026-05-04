Goodbye To Traditional Mulch: The Natural Landscaping Trend That's Taking Over

Traditional wood mulch has its place, but many gardeners are ready for something different. Before getting started, it's important to consider all your options so you can choose the best type of mulch for your project. Wood mulch is a great way to add nutrients to your soil while also suppressing weeds, and it suits many garden aesthetics very well. However, it also needs to be replaced regularly, and it can start to look sparse and worn out as it biodegrades. Wood mulch is also often made from recycled construction debris that can be filled with chemicals that then leach into your soil.

"There is definitely a movement towards native, sustainable, and more drought-tolerant, less maintenance plants in landscaping," said Parisa Afkhami, a Coldwell Banker real estate agent, in an exclusive interview for Hunker. "Environmentally conscious seems to be the impetus for this. Using less water, chemicals, pesticides, and more organic products." The use of natural materials, like stone, as groundcover is a popular way to embrace this trend, according to Afkhami.

Crushed stone and gravel can give your tired mulch a much-needed facelift. These materials feel modern and upscale when done right. "The use of small or medium-sized pebbles or crushed stone as ground cover, whether white, grey or mixed, to prevent weed growth is a trend outside the city, in both suburbia, and beyond," said Gerard Splendore, a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Warburg, in an exclusive interview for Hunker. Natural stone doesn't break down the way wood mulch does, which eliminates the need to constantly replace it. Stone mulch is also pest-resistant, helps decrease erosion and improve drainage, and won't blow away in the wind.