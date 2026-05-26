9 Pretty Hanging Basket Flowers That Attract Hummingbirds All Summer & Fall Long

Tiny, high-speed hummingbirds flit and float from flower to flower, in search of nectar, which gives them the energy they need to fly at high speeds, stay suspended in mid-air, and even fly upside down. Along with being fascinating to watch, hummingbirds play an important role as pollinators, helping spread pollen from flower to flower as they move about. Planting the right flowers in hanging baskets is a surefire way to attract hummingbirds to your garden, even if you don't have a lot of space.

The trick is to choose the right flowers — plants that look gorgeous in a hanging basket, bloom through summer and fall, and attract hummingbirds. Go for nectar-rich flowers sporting bright colors, like red, pink, or orange — colors that are hummingbird favorites — and have a tubular shape. Mix and match the flowers you plant for a bit of variety or stick with a single variety in each basket. The more plants and varieties you have, the more likely it will convince hummingbirds to stick around.