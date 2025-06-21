The 12 Best Heat-Tolerant Flowers For Gorgeous Hanging Baskets

It's tempting to purchase a hanging basket already beautifully arranged in the garden center, but make sure you know what plants you're buying. There are many plants that are well-suited for hanging baskets, but what looks good in late spring or early summer may not make it through to fall. Summer can take its toll on plants in hanging baskets, so spend some time choosing your own arrangement of heat-tolerant plants that can withstand the stresses that summer has to offer. Along with making your own easy DIY hanging planter, you'll not only save yourself money (to buy more plants!) but also spare yourself of the grief of watching your plants wither halfway through the growing season.

Just remember that plants in containers dry out more quickly than plants planted in the ground, and hanging baskets are even more exposed to the elements than containers sitting on the ground. You'll need to water your hanging baskets more frequently than the rest of your garden, and some plants might need a break from the sun in the harshest weather, but plants that are well-adapted or even native to hot climates have the best chance of making it through the growing season looking their finest.