Everyone Had Them Back In The Day — Now She's Turning Them Into Stunning Decor
Never assume something that's old-fashioned or no longer trendy will stay in the past. So many once-outdated design trends eventually make a surprising comeback. Mid-century modern design, originally rising to popularity from the 1930s to the 1960s, is once again beloved, for example. But, sometimes, it's a single item that experiences a resurgence rather than an entire style. In this case, we're talking about doilies, which modern DIYers have found many creative uses for. One specific project we love, from YouTube creator Angie Holden, is a votive or tealight candle holder made from the crocheted pieces. By stiffening the fabric, she's able to shape it however she wants.
Doilies covered surfaces throughout the home by the late 1800s, adding a cozy touch to the spaces and protecting them from damage. In the early 1900s, doily patterns were everywhere, only to fade and then come back in the 1970s (the lacy designs in your parents' or grandparents' homes might come from this era). Now, thrifters are snatching them up again, partially because there are so many stunning ways to style vintage doilies.
Others stock up on doilies to transform them into new works of art. You might not need lacy accents under your cake plate or on your dressing table, but wavy, bowl-shaped votive holders made from doilies could be the perfect charming accent for your table or shelf. To create the holders, you'll need fabric stiffener, a glass for shaping, a disposable bowl, and plastic wrap.
Stiffen doilies to create candle holders
The original creator uses small, round, white doilies to make the holders, but it works with other colors and all types of doily patterns. You could even use a rectangular design for a longer, multi-candle holder. Check thrift stores for unique pieces (grab several — you can try other ways to repurpose thrifted doilies with the extras). Smaller rounds work well as votive or tealight candle holders, and larger circles are an option to accent pillar candles. Soak the fabric pieces in dye if you want to change the color to coordinate with your decor or with the season.
Choose a glass as a form that's slightly larger than the candle you'll put inside, and cover it with plastic wrap. This part gets a little messy — pour fabric stiffener into a disposable bowl, and completely submerge the doily into the liquid. Squeeze it slightly to get rid of the excess before centering it over the glass and shaping the sides in a design you love. After drying overnight, the doily should hold its shape when you slide it off the glass.
Pop a battery-operated candle in the cup for a pretty glow, or keep embellishing the holders first. A spray of glitter makes the piece sparkle. Or, add ribbon along the top edge to amplify the romantic vibes. You could place a tiny doily or piece of fabric inside the cup for a layered effect. Or, use the cup as a mini catch-all for lightweight items.