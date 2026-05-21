Everyone Had Them Back In The Day — Now She's Turning Them Into Stunning Decor

Never assume something that's old-fashioned or no longer trendy will stay in the past. So many once-outdated design trends eventually make a surprising comeback. Mid-century modern design, originally rising to popularity from the 1930s to the 1960s, is once again beloved, for example. But, sometimes, it's a single item that experiences a resurgence rather than an entire style. In this case, we're talking about doilies, which modern DIYers have found many creative uses for. One specific project we love, from YouTube creator Angie Holden, is a votive or tealight candle holder made from the crocheted pieces. By stiffening the fabric, she's able to shape it however she wants.

Doilies covered surfaces throughout the home by the late 1800s, adding a cozy touch to the spaces and protecting them from damage. In the early 1900s, doily patterns were everywhere, only to fade and then come back in the 1970s (the lacy designs in your parents' or grandparents' homes might come from this era). Now, thrifters are snatching them up again, partially because there are so many stunning ways to style vintage doilies.

Others stock up on doilies to transform them into new works of art. You might not need lacy accents under your cake plate or on your dressing table, but wavy, bowl-shaped votive holders made from doilies could be the perfect charming accent for your table or shelf. To create the holders, you'll need fabric stiffener, a glass for shaping, a disposable bowl, and plastic wrap.