Reuse Plastic Container Lids For Nostalgic Kitchen Decor You'll Love
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The kitchen is considered the heart of the home for good reason. After all, it's the perfect place for gathering and creating memories around a meal. So, why not embrace the nostalgia with personalized decor?
While it's common to hang photographs on the refrigerator, you can elevate the look by repurposing lids from old plastic containers. Think of them as frames that will help your most cherished photos pop. Photographs are capable of boosting spirits and helping people feel nostalgic, and by crafting photo decor out of lids, you might be able to turn your kitchen into even more of a heartwarming space.
The supplies are simple, but you can also make the frames as stylish as you like using more materials. To get started, you'll need small-to-medium-size lids (such as from yogurt or hummus containers), a drawing compass, scissors, glue, and magnets, like Chunniao's small magnets with adhesive backing. Next, select photographs that conjure up warm memories. Perhaps you even have some that were captured in the kitchen from family dinners or of your grandma baking cookies. Scan and print copies of the photos so that the originals can stay protected.
Here's how to craft adorable photo decor for your kitchen using lids
Place the compass' point on the center of the lid and extend its pencil to the inner border to set the distance from the center of the lid to the edge. Keeping the compass in the same position, use it to draw a flawless circle on your photograph. Cut out the circular shape around photo using scissors. Spread glue evenly onto the top of the plastic lid and attach the picture. Finally, secure a magnet to the back of the lid with either more glue, or by utilizing the magnet's adhesive side.
Your photo will now be ready to display on the fridge to stir up nostalgic vibes. The border of the lid should frame your picture in a beautiful way, making it an actual piece of decor. Create multiple using different sizes and colors of lids, or keep them all the same for uniformity. Although hanging lots of items on a fridge has the possibility of making your kitchen look cluttered, it would be like walking down memory lane every time you see it. This would be especially true if you use photos from various time periods.
Consider hanging the photos in other areas of the kitchen as well. If you want to display them on a surface that doesn't contain metal, swap out the magnets for Command adhesive strips. You could also upgrade the look of the lids by gluing Inspirelle metallic rose cabochons on the borders to embellish them. Just don't forget to clean the photographs from time to time.