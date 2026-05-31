Reuse Plastic Container Lids For Nostalgic Kitchen Decor You'll Love

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The kitchen is considered the heart of the home for good reason. After all, it's the perfect place for gathering and creating memories around a meal. So, why not embrace the nostalgia with personalized decor?

While it's common to hang photographs on the refrigerator, you can elevate the look by repurposing lids from old plastic containers. Think of them as frames that will help your most cherished photos pop. Photographs are capable of boosting spirits and helping people feel nostalgic, and by crafting photo decor out of lids, you might be able to turn your kitchen into even more of a heartwarming space.

The supplies are simple, but you can also make the frames as stylish as you like using more materials. To get started, you'll need small-to-medium-size lids (such as from yogurt or hummus containers), a drawing compass, scissors, glue, and magnets, like Chunniao's small magnets with adhesive backing. Next, select photographs that conjure up warm memories. Perhaps you even have some that were captured in the kitchen from family dinners or of your grandma baking cookies. Scan and print copies of the photos so that the originals can stay protected.