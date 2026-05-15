Goodbye Drawer Clutter: The Smarter, More Affordable Way To Store Container Lids

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Whether it's a cabinet or drawer, the dedicated storage spot for food containers always seems to devolve into a mess. No matter how neatly you stack food storage containers, it's often the lids that make this section of your kitchen feel unruly. They somehow end up sliding around, tipping over, or disappearing into the back of the cabinet. Fortunately, there's a surprisingly simple fix that you might find hiding in your forgotten home storage or at the thrift store: an old CD rack.

For this hack, you want to use a CD rack that's open on two sides. Enclosed options will be too small to fit larger container lids. These types of racks are designed to keep discs upright and easy to rifle through, which is exactly what makes them ideal to organize food container lids. It's similar to this storage hack that uses bookends to keep messy container lids upright. It helps you make use of vertical space without creating a haphazard stack, and the cupboard stays much neater since it keeps lids contained. A CD rack is perfect for his hack since it has narrow, evenly spaced vertical slots. Each lid gets its own niche, making it simple to pull one out without disturbing the others.