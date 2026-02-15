Organize Messy Container Lids In Cabinets With A Creative Storage Hack

Plastic food storage boxes are essential to keep around but undeniably annoying to organize. They come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, and as a result, they will often fill up even your largest kitchen cabinets — but only if you let them. To reduce the amount of space your containers take up, you'll want to start by finding a clever solution for keeping their lids neatly stacked and sorted. One such remedy is to use bookends to hold them together in your cupboard.

Decorative metal bookends will hold all of your container lids upright, as though they were in a filing cabinet, so they can be easier to look through. No more wasting time digging around your cabinet shelves for that one hard-to-find cover you need for packing up your lunch or your leftovers. With this trick, you're far more likely to find what you're looking for right away.

Bookends are functional decorative items that you'll most often see on shelves in the living room or home office. They don't just stop your favorite books from falling over, though. They're smart space savers that can give any interior a little boost of personality. To use them in your kitchen to tidy up your container lids, start by cleaning out the cabinet space you want to keep them in. Get rid of the lids that don't have a matching container anymore, and then sort the remaining lids by size before slotting them between your bookends. This is a solid start toward organizing your kitchen cabinets once and for all.