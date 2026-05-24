Forget Traditional Privacy Screens — This Amazon Solution Doubles As Patio Decor

Does sitting on your patio feel a bit like you're on stage? Without any type of privacy, a backyard space can feel a little too exposed. Even if you like your neighbors, you may want some separation or a cozy little area where you can enjoy the fresh air peacefully. While there are plenty of creative privacy screens that will beautify your outdoor space, many of them are time-consuming to put together. And some, like living screens with real plants or wood, require ongoing upkeep. That's why this low-maintenance idea from TikTok creator lauri_b might be an appealing option.

She uses two Veradek Block Series Plastic Planters to create a wall-like base along her patio area near an outdoor dining set. Inside the planter, she uses artificial trees, similar to these Laiwot Artificial Cedar Topiary Trees. The result is a sleek, simple display that's both beautiful and functional. It doesn't block the view completely since there are gaps between the trees, but it does give you a sense of seclusion.

This particular planter is made from all-weather, UV-protected, impact-resistant polypropylene (a fancy word for a type of plastic), so it holds up well to the outdoor elements. But it's also lightweight, so you can move the planter wherever you want it. Since it comes assembled, you can set your privacy screen up quickly. And it has bucket inserts near the top, so the artificial trees will sit at an ideal height.