Forget Traditional Privacy Screens — This Amazon Solution Doubles As Patio Decor
Does sitting on your patio feel a bit like you're on stage? Without any type of privacy, a backyard space can feel a little too exposed. Even if you like your neighbors, you may want some separation or a cozy little area where you can enjoy the fresh air peacefully. While there are plenty of creative privacy screens that will beautify your outdoor space, many of them are time-consuming to put together. And some, like living screens with real plants or wood, require ongoing upkeep. That's why this low-maintenance idea from TikTok creator lauri_b might be an appealing option.
She uses two Veradek Block Series Plastic Planters to create a wall-like base along her patio area near an outdoor dining set. Inside the planter, she uses artificial trees, similar to these Laiwot Artificial Cedar Topiary Trees. The result is a sleek, simple display that's both beautiful and functional. It doesn't block the view completely since there are gaps between the trees, but it does give you a sense of seclusion.
This particular planter is made from all-weather, UV-protected, impact-resistant polypropylene (a fancy word for a type of plastic), so it holds up well to the outdoor elements. But it's also lightweight, so you can move the planter wherever you want it. Since it comes assembled, you can set your privacy screen up quickly. And it has bucket inserts near the top, so the artificial trees will sit at an ideal height.
Ways to incorporate a planter box privacy screen
The Block Series from Veradek creates an intentionally minimalist look with sleek, clean lines, making it ideal for contemporary outdoor spaces. Color options for the planter include black, white, and gray. You can use a single planter for a small area or position multiples together to form a longer privacy wall. If you want to break up the look, alternate between the longer planters and these Veradek Taper Planters filled with trees or tall grasses.
The planters come in two sizes. The short version runs 30 inches across and is 24 inches high, while the medium version is 38 inches across and 30 inches high. Measure the location where your privacy screen will be installed to determine which size you need and how many planters to buy if you want a longer run. The artificial trees are another 3 feet tall, so you'll get a 66-inch-tall privacy screen by putting them in the medium planter. You can find taller, fuller artificial trees if you want to add height to the wall. Or, you can reuse old tomato cages to DIY topiaries.
Since the Veradek unit is a real planter, you can also plant living trees or vines in it instead of the artificial type. Add a trellis panel to one side and plant fast-growing vines in the planter if you're looking for creative plant solutions for a private backyard.