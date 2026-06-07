Not Shelves, Not Drawers: A Smarter Way To Store Container Lids Without Cabinet Clutter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how many kitchen cabinets you have, it can feel like you never have enough space, and that's especially true for bulky and awkward items, like pans, lids, and plastic storage containers. They don't stack well since they're often different sizes, and they fall all over the place if you don't keep them contained. There's a reason there are so many clever hacks to stop losing container lids, and we have one more: using plastic bins in your lazy Susan cabinet.

The trick to maximizing the space is to use wedge-shaped containers, like the Jeisslia Lazy Susan Organizer Bins from Amazon. These will fit nicely in your corner cabinet's built-in round lazy Susan. They're available for turntables of different diameters, from 26 to 32 inches, so they fit the circular trays snugly. Since they're designed to go in these types of cabinets, they're shaped to fit around the center post of a round lazy Susan. Furthermore, the sides on the bins keep your plastic lids together, so they don't fall all over the place or get wedged in the back of the cabinet.

If you don't have a lazy Susan shelf system built into your corner kitchen cabinet already, you could install a lazy Susan base cabinet yourself, or modify this lid storage hack to work on a rotating tray that fits inside your corner cabinet. Take accurate measurements and buy bins that match to make this a stress-free way to organize your lids.