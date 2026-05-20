Deter Carpenter Bees From Your Deck With A Natural Scent They Hate

Citrus fruits, like lemons and oranges, contain a naturally occurring chemical compound called d-limonene, which is found primarily in the peel. Unlike harsh insecticides, citrus oil is environmentally friendly, non-toxic to pets, and acts as a natural insecticide, preventing insects from building nests and causing damage to wood. Moreover, citrus scents can help deter snakes from your yard.

To make your own spray, slice a few citrus fruits and place them in a small pot filled with just enough water to cover the fruit. Bring it to a boil and let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help bring out the natural oil in the peel. Remove the solution from the heat and strain out any remaining fruit. Set it aside and let it cool completely. Pour the water into a spray bottle and spray it around your home. If you spot any nests, be sure to spray them directly. Store the remaining solution in a cool location, and be sure to shake well before each use to incorporate the oils.

Sweet almond oil is an alternative to citrus oil (though peppermint and tea tree oils may also be effective). Prepare the solution the same way you mix the citrus oil and apply it to wooden structures liberally. Keep in mind that carpenter bees prefer untreated and unpainted wood sections, especially on the undersides of handrails, so coat these vulnerable spots during the peak spring mating season every few days or at least once a week.