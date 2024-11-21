Deter Snakes From Your Yard With A Citrus Scent They Hate

For many people, the mere mention of snakes is enough to send shivers down the spine. Encountering a snake unexpectedly — even a non-venomous one — can be traumatic and keep fearful people from venturing into their yards weeks later. While most snakes are harmless and beneficial for keeping small rodents at bay, try telling an arachnophobe that spiders are helpful for killing insects. It just won't work. Some folks just want those slithery suckers gone, and fast.

However, even the extremely snake-phobic may not want to use harmful traps or chemicals, especially since those options can harm other wildlife. Thankfully, you may be able to get rid of snakes simply by using their heightened sense of smell against them. Snakes use their forked tongues to "taste" the air, and are possibly deterred by powerful scents like citrus, garlic, onions, vinegar, peppermint, cloves, and cinnamon. Their sense of smell is what makes snakes such highly effective predators, even though they have poor eyesight and hearing.

Citrus is a natural pest control remedy commonly used to repel not only snakes, but also ants, mosquitoes, mice, spiders, and even your neighbor's nosy cat. Using citrus sprays or peels around your yard may deter unwanted visitors, and it also smells more "a-peeling" to human visitors than using garlic, onions, or vinegar.