This Pantry Staple Is Supposed To Banish Fridge Odors. We Put It To The Test

Lately, my fridge has been just a little stinky. I tried cleaning out old leftovers and wiping down the shelves, yet this mild but gross odor lingered inside my appliance, causing me to wrinkle my nose each time I pulled the door open. Online, various blogs advise that oats could be an easy solution for an unpleasant-smelling refrigerator. From appliance business blogs to the websites of oat companies, a lot of people recommend this staple dry good, claiming that oats are actually able to soak up bad smells. Despite scouring the internet, however, I could not find a shred of scientific evidence to support or deny this. So, I decided to give this method a try.

The idea is that, by setting an open bowl of dried, rolled oats in your refrigerator, you'll easily get rid of that persistent odor. This is touted as a natural and inexpensive option that won't leave its own smell behind. To test out this method to eliminate funky kitchen odors, I used Quaker Oats Quick 1-minute Oats, which are whole grain rolled oats. Since the container of dry cereal was already sitting in my cupboard, this trick ended up being free. However, an 18-ounce package of the same oats costs about $4. As someone who typically relies on baking soda to tackle fridge odors, I was curious to see how oats would hold up in comparison.