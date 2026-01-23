Ditch The Baking Soda: Try This Instead To Finally Say Goodbye To Funky Fridge Odors

Sodium bicarbonate has long been a staple in removing gross food smells in the refrigerator, but you might want to think twice before putting baking soda in your fridge to fight odors. Though baking soda is known to neutralize acidic odors because it's a base, there's a more effective solution that can tackle other types of odors as well. Charcoal is another natural odor buster that fights bad fridge smells by absorbing various organic compounds that create stinky smells. While many different types of charcoal, such as the briquettes used for grilling, will work against nasty fridge odors, activated charcoal is the most effective because it's drier than other types.

Another reason charcoal is more effective than baking soda is that it's porous. Activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, has tons of tiny pores that provide more surface area, which allows it to absorb more organic odor-causing molecules. On the other hand, baking soda needs to be spread out to reach a large enough surface area to be effective, which is why setting an open box of it in the back of your fridge doesn't always work. Now, you can ditch the baking soda and banish bad smells inside your refrigerator with this easy solution.