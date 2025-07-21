Think Twice Before Putting Baking Soda In Your Fridge To Fight Odors - Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baking soda is part of the two ingredient miracle cleaners that truly clean (almost) everything. It's all over the internet as an easy household item to clean ovens, grout, washers, shower doors, and on, and on (the list truly seems endless). There are good reasons baking soda is so popular, though. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a mild alkali and when used with water it can cause grease and dirt to dissolve. When used in powder form, its texture is abrasive, which helps lift dirt and grime. Another popular use for baking soda is to get rid of bad smells (not just mask them), which leads to folks putting it in their fridge to fight odors. Since most strong smells come from substances that are either too basic or too acidic, baking soda is especially effective in deodorizing them as it brings the molecules to a more neutral state. Other huge pluses to baking soda? It's safe, inexpensive, and usually already at hand.

So, with all of these well-known positives, why wouldn't it be a good idea to banish bad smells inside your refrigerator with this easy solution? Well, it's not so much that baking soda isn't a good idea — it's just that it's possibly not the best idea. While baking soda works well to neutralize many food odors, not all smells from your fridge are from spoiled food. Plus, baking soda won't actually get rid of the source of the smell. If you have stubborn smells in your fridge, you may need to turn to a different solution.