The Affordable IKEA Find That Lets You Hang Bird Feeders With Ease
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
IKEA is the place to go for many home solutions, both inside and outside, as many of their products can be repurposed around a house and garden. The simple IKEA HULTARP Hook is one of the best, affordable IKEA items for organizing kitchens, but it's also surprisingly useful for outdoor ventures. This hook is the perfect connector piece for hanging bird feeders from the trees, fences, and poles that are scattered throughout a yard and garden.
The biggest perk of this find is that it's cheap. A pack of five costs only $6, making them just over a dollar each. With five hooks, it's possible to hang more than one bird feeder, attracting even more bird species to a yard. You also can't go wrong with a pack of hooks. Even if you only need a few hooks for your feeders, you can always utilize the extras elsewhere, such as in the IKEA budget fix that frees up cabinet space.
These hooks have a convenient S-shape and design that are perfect for supporting outdoor bird feeders. The hook shapes are even recommended by The Audubon Shop. They hold up to nine pounds and are made of steel. Two of the color options are nickel-plated with a lacquer coating, while the other is powder-coated. Both powder coating and nickel plating provide extra durability and corrosion resistance. This makes them more resistant to outdoor elements, which is an essential characteristic for bird feeder hooks.
How to hang a HULTARP Hook for bird feeders
Installing these hooks is straightforward. One option is to drape the top curve of the hook over a fence slat, on a tree branch, or on a bird feeder pole. If you need more support than a loose hook, these also have a screw hole at their base. This makes it easy to drill a screw through the hook, though keep in mind, this will leave a permanent hole in a branch, pole, or fenceline. Once the hook is in place, hanging the feeder is as easy as pie. Many bird feeders have a wire loop or handle that can drape over an S-hook. If you DIY your bird feeder from repurposed home items, it's easy to add one on using a piece of twine, fishing line, or wire.
Even though these hooks can be placed in many spots around a yard, be mindful of their location. It's not just about the aesthetics when it comes to placing bird feeders — they should be put in a place that is both safe and accessible to birds. If placing the feeder near a window, try to keep it within 3 feet. This way, birds won't fly too fast, hit the window, and injure themselves after a feeding session. Set the feeder about 10 feet from large trees. While a tree branch is a common choice, it isn't a good idea if there are lots of natural predators in your neighborhood, such as feral cats. The 10-foot rule keeps them close enough to fly to shelter if necessary, while also preventing predators from sneaking up too close while the birds are distracted. For the same reasons, also install it at least 4 feet from the ground.