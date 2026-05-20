The Affordable IKEA Find That Lets You Hang Bird Feeders With Ease

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IKEA is the place to go for many home solutions, both inside and outside, as many of their products can be repurposed around a house and garden. The simple IKEA HULTARP Hook is one of the best, affordable IKEA items for organizing kitchens, but it's also surprisingly useful for outdoor ventures. This hook is the perfect connector piece for hanging bird feeders from the trees, fences, and poles that are scattered throughout a yard and garden.

The biggest perk of this find is that it's cheap. A pack of five costs only $6, making them just over a dollar each. With five hooks, it's possible to hang more than one bird feeder, attracting even more bird species to a yard. You also can't go wrong with a pack of hooks. Even if you only need a few hooks for your feeders, you can always utilize the extras elsewhere, such as in the IKEA budget fix that frees up cabinet space.

These hooks have a convenient S-shape and design that are perfect for supporting outdoor bird feeders. The hook shapes are even recommended by The Audubon Shop. They hold up to nine pounds and are made of steel. Two of the color options are nickel-plated with a lacquer coating, while the other is powder-coated. Both powder coating and nickel plating provide extra durability and corrosion resistance. This makes them more resistant to outdoor elements, which is an essential characteristic for bird feeder hooks.