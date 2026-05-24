Ditch Baskets & Bins: A Better Way To Store Extra Toilet Paper In The Bathroom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Toilet paper is one of those things you definitely don't want to get caught without, but it's also not easy to store it in an elegant way. After all, there's only so much you can do to make a roll of two-ply look cute. You could try clever hidden toilet paper storage hacks, or you could make a cute storage option that goes right out in the open. One example is making a hanging macrame toilet paper holder. You'll find several similar versions of this project on social media platforms, which might inspire you to make your own.
Macrame is the art of tying thick cords into knots to create all sorts of items, from wall decorations to plant hangers. You'll find many easy DIY macrame projects with a boho vibe. It's a good beginner craft since it doesn't require any special tools. While many macrame toilet paper holders use traditional cords, the art also works with leather strips, yarn, ribbon, and various types of cords in an array of colors, so you can personalize your hanger.
Most of the toilet paper holders you'll see are long, vertical designs attached to a wooden rod, so you can hang them on the wall. Using this idea allows you to take advantage of the unused vertical wall space instead of eating up shelf space. Some holders have one large opening, allowing you to stack the rolls within the loop. Others are knotted along the vertical length to create individual slots for the rolls.
Hang toilet paper on the wall in a macrame hanger
To make this toilet paper holder, you'll need a thick wooden dowel that's a few inches wider than a roll of toilet paper — play with different lengths to find what looks best to you. Then, loop several long strands of your cord along the dowel. Twelve cords work well to create a wide-enough holder, but you can adjust that number.
For one large loop, alternate the pairs of cords you tie together, going down the front and back, and then tie the front and back sections together at the bottom. If you want to make individual slots for rolls, tie cords from the front and back together at the top and bottom of each slot, in addition to the decorative knots you tie. Keep in mind that toilet paper roll sizes vary, so you may want to make them a little bigger to accommodate different rolls.
If you're not up for making your own macrame toilet paper holder, places such as Etsy and similar marketplaces offer handcrafted items. You can also find similar options, like this Pesine Toilet Paper Holder, on Amazon. Hanging the macrame piece within reach of the toilet allows people to grab a new roll without getting up in emergencies. Avoid hanging it near the shower or sink where water could splash on the rolls — storing extra toilet paper in the bathroom already puts it at risk of moisture damage. Once it's hung, tuck in the extra rolls.