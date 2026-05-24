Ditch Baskets & Bins: A Better Way To Store Extra Toilet Paper In The Bathroom

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Toilet paper is one of those things you definitely don't want to get caught without, but it's also not easy to store it in an elegant way. After all, there's only so much you can do to make a roll of two-ply look cute. You could try clever hidden toilet paper storage hacks, or you could make a cute storage option that goes right out in the open. One example is making a hanging macrame toilet paper holder. You'll find several similar versions of this project on social media platforms, which might inspire you to make your own.

Macrame is the art of tying thick cords into knots to create all sorts of items, from wall decorations to plant hangers. You'll find many easy DIY macrame projects with a boho vibe. It's a good beginner craft since it doesn't require any special tools. While many macrame toilet paper holders use traditional cords, the art also works with leather strips, yarn, ribbon, and various types of cords in an array of colors, so you can personalize your hanger.

Most of the toilet paper holders you'll see are long, vertical designs attached to a wooden rod, so you can hang them on the wall. Using this idea allows you to take advantage of the unused vertical wall space instead of eating up shelf space. Some holders have one large opening, allowing you to stack the rolls within the loop. Others are knotted along the vertical length to create individual slots for the rolls.