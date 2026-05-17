Kitchen Cabinet Trends: What Home Remodelers Are Installing Most In 2026
Between the butter yellow trend and rumors that honey oak cabinets are coming back in style, it can be hard to figure out which kitchen cabinet trends are here to stay and which ones will quickly look dated. According to Zillow, the kitchen remodels with the best returns on investment are minor ones you can enjoy for a few years before selling your home. Where kitchen cabinets are concerned, that often means keeping existing boxes but replacing the doors or adding new hardware. Adding new under-cabinet lighting can also enhance the look, and a coat of paint can work wonders if you're on a budget.
Of course, totally replacing outdated cabinets is one of the most effective ways to remodel a kitchen — it's also the most expensive. From your kitchen size and layout to local material and labor costs, there are several factors that can send your renovation costs soaring. Since emptying your cupboards, gutting your kitchen, and dealing with noisy installation work isn't something you want to do often, consider kitchen cabinet trends to ensure you get the highest return on investment. To find out what home remodelers are installing most in 2026, Hunker spoke with Marlyn Gonzales, kitchen designer at Rumor Designs, who exclusively told us kitchen cabinets are getting bolder, warmer, and more personal.
Bold texture and warmth
"So far in 2026, we're seeing a lot of bold texture and warmth," Marlyn Gonzales told Hunker during her exclusive interview. There are several ways you can capture this kitchen cabinet trend in your own home. To bring in more texture, opt for open grain hardwoods, such as oak or ash. Achieving a scalloped look with reeded kitchen cabinet doors is another bold, eye-catching choice. Keep things warm by selecting stain colors with warm undertones, or paints in gold, copper, ochre, or terracotta hues.
Deep hues for paint and darker wood tones
If warm wood tones give you cherry kitchen cabinet nightmares, don't despair. According to Marlyn Gonzales, you can still achieve a trendy look by combining bold finishes in earthy tones. "People are leaning towards deep hues for paint or darker wood tones," she explained during her exclusive interview with Hunker. That trend is certainly reflected in several 2026 paint colors of the year. Plenty of homeowners are ditching white for the stunning colors everyone is painting their cabinets, from Benjamin Moore's charcoal-inspired Silhouette to Graham & Brown's rich burgundy Divine Damson.
Natural stone with contrast and movement
Although stone cabinets would be entirely impractical, Marlyn Gonzales told Hunker that home remodelers are pairing wood cabinets with other natural materials this year. "We are also seeing people taking more interest in natural stones with a lot of contrast or movement," she said during her exclusive interview. "I love selecting natural materials (like wood, marble, ceramic tiles, etc.) because Mother Nature never goes out of style!" To make the most impact while keeping the look fresh and modern, choose large slabs with intense veining for your countertops or backsplash.
Timeless designs
"As a designer, keeping timeless design in mind is important. ... We can't treat interiors like fast-fashion, we must curate designs that will age well," Marlyn Gonzales emphasized during her exclusive interview with Hunker. Unlike a trendy new addition to your wardrobe that only lasts a season, classic white, mushroom taupe, and soft black cabinets won't look dated in a few months or years. Although you can always paint your cabinets if you get bored of the color, neutral kitchen cabinets never go out of style.
Molding and millwork
Another way you can make sure your kitchen cabinet investment lasts is by investing in high-quality materials and craftsmanship. "Over the past year, we are seeing molding/millwork come back to the playing field. This includes more detailed cabinet door styles and crown molding," Marlyn Gonzales told Hunker exclusively. She added that a few extra details can make a kitchen feel more finished. Even if you're not in the market for a major home remodel, adding new hardware or molding that reaches the ceiling are cabinet upgrades that can make your kitchen look more expensive.
Pick a look with personality
Whether you opt for rich colors and custom craftsmanship or you incorporate natural materials into your surrounding countertop and backsplash, Marlyn Gonzales said 2026 is all about making your kitchen cabinets feel like you. "I think people are bringing their personality into their home. ... There's a shift from clean and sleek to 'lived in'," she explained to Hunker. To achieve the look that feels right for your home, embrace the colors, materials, and styles that really speak to you.