Kitchen Cabinet Trends: What Home Remodelers Are Installing Most In 2026

Between the butter yellow trend and rumors that honey oak cabinets are coming back in style, it can be hard to figure out which kitchen cabinet trends are here to stay and which ones will quickly look dated. According to Zillow, the kitchen remodels with the best returns on investment are minor ones you can enjoy for a few years before selling your home. Where kitchen cabinets are concerned, that often means keeping existing boxes but replacing the doors or adding new hardware. Adding new under-cabinet lighting can also enhance the look, and a coat of paint can work wonders if you're on a budget.

Of course, totally replacing outdated cabinets is one of the most effective ways to remodel a kitchen — it's also the most expensive. From your kitchen size and layout to local material and labor costs, there are several factors that can send your renovation costs soaring. Since emptying your cupboards, gutting your kitchen, and dealing with noisy installation work isn't something you want to do often, consider kitchen cabinet trends to ensure you get the highest return on investment. To find out what home remodelers are installing most in 2026, Hunker spoke with Marlyn Gonzales, kitchen designer at Rumor Designs, who exclusively told us kitchen cabinets are getting bolder, warmer, and more personal.