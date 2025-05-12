David Bromstad Reveals A Cabinet Upgrade That Makes Any Kitchen Look More Expensive

As the hardworking hub of our homes, not only do most of us use and abuse our kitchens from a practical perspective every day, we also spend a lot of time gathered there with family and friends. This is precisely why making sure the kitchen looks as great as it functions is a top priority for many families, whether they are remodeling or buying a new house. While nice finishes and a gorgeous design are no-brainers when it comes to maximizing the aesthetics of your kitchen, there is one cabinetry trick that David Bromstad, designer and star of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," says will always help to make a kitchen look more high-end.

In the "Knock Knock, It's a Million Dollars!" episode of his show, two of Bromstad's clients had won a million dollars from Publishers Clearing House. While touring a possible home, the designer recommended that the couple go for kitchen cabinets that go all the way to the ceiling for a more high-class look. And Bromstad hit the nail on the head — when cabinets stop short of the ceiling, it often looks like the builder-grade, budget way to outfit a kitchen. Conversely, when kitchen cabinets extend from floor to ceiling, the effect indeed gives a custom, top-of-the-line impression, no matter the kitchen size.

Also, full-height cabinets maximize your storage without any additional square footage while simultaneously making the space feel taller and enhancing your kitchen aesthetic, which is a total win-win-win. So what makes this full-height cabinet trick work so well, and how can you upgrade your short cabinets to get the look without replacing them entirely? Let's dive in!