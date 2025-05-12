David Bromstad Reveals A Cabinet Upgrade That Makes Any Kitchen Look More Expensive
As the hardworking hub of our homes, not only do most of us use and abuse our kitchens from a practical perspective every day, we also spend a lot of time gathered there with family and friends. This is precisely why making sure the kitchen looks as great as it functions is a top priority for many families, whether they are remodeling or buying a new house. While nice finishes and a gorgeous design are no-brainers when it comes to maximizing the aesthetics of your kitchen, there is one cabinetry trick that David Bromstad, designer and star of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," says will always help to make a kitchen look more high-end.
In the "Knock Knock, It's a Million Dollars!" episode of his show, two of Bromstad's clients had won a million dollars from Publishers Clearing House. While touring a possible home, the designer recommended that the couple go for kitchen cabinets that go all the way to the ceiling for a more high-class look. And Bromstad hit the nail on the head — when cabinets stop short of the ceiling, it often looks like the builder-grade, budget way to outfit a kitchen. Conversely, when kitchen cabinets extend from floor to ceiling, the effect indeed gives a custom, top-of-the-line impression, no matter the kitchen size.
Also, full-height cabinets maximize your storage without any additional square footage while simultaneously making the space feel taller and enhancing your kitchen aesthetic, which is a total win-win-win. So what makes this full-height cabinet trick work so well, and how can you upgrade your short cabinets to get the look without replacing them entirely? Let's dive in!
Extending your kitchen cabinets to the ceiling create a high-end custom aesthetic
Kitchen cabinets that stretch to the ceiling draw the eye up, whereas cabinets that float below the ceiling break tend to truncate the room by stopping the eye short. This unbroken linear effect of full-height cabinets tricks the eye into reading the space as taller, and therefore bigger, than it actually is. Aside from making the space appear larger, extended cabinets also provide additional storage, which can be essential if you are working with a small footprint.
However, thanks to the not-so-readily-accessible height in which these boxes are installed, they're more appropriate for occasional use or seasonal storage, rather than everyday items. Either way, infrequently used, attractive cabinets are a better alternative to the dust or clutter trap that is the empty foot or two above short cabinets. So as long as cost isn't prohibitive, plan to take your cabinets all the way up for aesthetics and cleanliness.
So what are your options if you have cabinets that fall short of the ceiling? For those under 1 foot, build out the gap with some panels and ceiling trim to box it out. If you have more space than that, consider DIYing some budget-friendly decorative open boxes to get rid of that awful space above the cabinets and make the space feel custom. Alternatively, you could buy premade short boxes or work with a cabinet fabricator to build matching cabinet boxes to sit above your existing layout and bring it to new heights. Whether you are remodeling or house-hunting, prioritize David Bromstad's eye-catching floor-to-ceiling cabinet upgrade to ensure your kitchen feels downright luxe.