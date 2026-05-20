Don't Toss An Old Cake Pan — Make A Stunning Piece Of Home Decor

Your trusty cake pan, the one that baked birthday cakes, last-minute potluck desserts, and late-night sweet treats, finally had its last run in the oven. How do you retire such a useful piece of bakeware? You could give it a new purpose around the home. We've already covered genius ideas for repurposing old bundt pans, but this time, we're using a plain old cake pan. The new use? A decorative tray personalized with paint and graphics. Instagram user Priscila Raposo, aka minhacasaminhasescolhas, showed off a farmhouse chic version that you can use as inspiration.

It's usually time for new cake pans (at least for baking purposes) when they're scratched deeply. When you buy new pans, keep the old ones for this project. Or, look for older cake pans at thrift stores and garage sales. Either way, you're making an inexpensive and sustainable home decor piece.

Sheet cake pans work well for this project — they're usually about 2 inches deep and come in different sizes. Round cake pans are also an option if you prefer a circular tray. Or, grab a sheet pan, which typically has sides that are under an inch high. Think about how deep you want the tray, and consider where you'll place it when choosing the overall size. To decorate the tray, you'll need paint and any embellishments you want, which could include paper to decoupage onto the pan, stencils, vinyl stickers, beads, and drawer pulls for handles.