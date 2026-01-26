Don't Throw Out Old Muffin Tins: 12 Genius Ways To Reuse Them Around The House

Whether you can't help yourself when it comes to buying kitchenware at the thrift store, you got a few too many as housewarming gifts, or you have a rusted pan you no longer want to bake with, you may find yourself with a surplus of muffin tins. In reality, most home bakers need only one or two for everyday baking needs, or maybe a few extra if you want a standard, jumbo, and mini tray. But before you donate, recycle, or toss those extras, it's worth taking a second look at their hidden potential.

Muffin tins are surprisingly versatile household staples that lend themselves to all kinds of clever, creative repurposing. Thanks to their built-in compartments and sturdy design, they're ideal for organizing small items, tackling cluttered drawers, or keeping countertops neat and functional. Beyond organization, they can also be used during craft time to sort supplies or pull double duty as a paint palette. Even better, muffin tins can be used in the garden to help with seed starting and soil prep. With so many unexpected ways to put them to use, you may even find yourself on the lookout for extra muffin tins the next time you're out shopping.