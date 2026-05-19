Woman Gives Odd Thrift Store Find The Most Adorable New Purpose: 'Cutest Thing I've Seen'
With the ease of heating water in the microwave or a Keurig, you rarely hear the whistle of a tea kettle being used to brew tea these days (even though teapots became a worldwide home essential at one time). But that doesn't mean you should pass up on a unique or vintage teapot you see at the thrift store or garage sale. There are many ways to use these quirky vessels around the house, like transforming a thrifted vintage teapot into a DIY centerpiece. Or, better yet, follow the lead of Instagram user hunnie_bunnie_bee and turn it into a tissue dispenser. The spout is the perfect outlet for individual tissues.
Whether you prefer rectangular or square tissue boxes, the design choices are limited. Sure, you might find one with a stylish, patterned exterior, but they're still clearly flimsy cardboard boxes. Using sturdier containers — like teapots — to hold tissues protects the paper, disguises the tissues, and creates a beautiful display piece. As one commenter exclaimed, "Cutest thing I've seen in my life!"
If you don't have any old teapots sitting around the house, take the search to thrift stores, estate sales, and garage sales until you find the perfect design. Maybe a quirky shape or pattern will catch your eye, or you can choose something that complements the room's theme. For example, the tomato pot hunnie_bunnie_bee used in the original project would look cute in a kitchen.
Fill your decorative teapot with tissues
You'll want to start with a clean teapot. Scrub it well, especially inside where the tissues will sit. Wait until the kettle is fully dry before moving on. If you love the way the pot looks, leave it as is and load it with tissues. Otherwise, you can adorn the pot with a new coat of paint or other embellishments. Wrap the handle in ribbon or twine for a cozy touch. Or, paint a cork trivet to place underneath the kettle, so it doesn't scratch the surface where you put it.
To load the tissues, take the lid off the pot. Remove the tissues from the package, keeping them stacked and folded, and set the box aside for later — you can reuse an empty tissue box in your laundry room. Next, put the pile of tissues inside the pot with the folded end toward the spout. Pull the end tissue out through the spout, so you can grab one when you need it. The paper looks a bit like steam coming out of the spout.
Put the teapot tissue holder in a bathroom, kitchen, or living room for a creative way to display tissues. And if you want to amp up the whimsy, consider adding teacups nearby as little organizers or catch-all containers.