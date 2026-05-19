Woman Gives Odd Thrift Store Find The Most Adorable New Purpose: 'Cutest Thing I've Seen'

With the ease of heating water in the microwave or a Keurig, you rarely hear the whistle of a tea kettle being used to brew tea these days (even though teapots became a worldwide home essential at one time). But that doesn't mean you should pass up on a unique or vintage teapot you see at the thrift store or garage sale. There are many ways to use these quirky vessels around the house, like transforming a thrifted vintage teapot into a DIY centerpiece. Or, better yet, follow the lead of Instagram user hunnie_bunnie_bee and turn it into a tissue dispenser. The spout is the perfect outlet for individual tissues.

Whether you prefer rectangular or square tissue boxes, the design choices are limited. Sure, you might find one with a stylish, patterned exterior, but they're still clearly flimsy cardboard boxes. Using sturdier containers — like teapots — to hold tissues protects the paper, disguises the tissues, and creates a beautiful display piece. As one commenter exclaimed, "Cutest thing I've seen in my life!"

If you don't have any old teapots sitting around the house, take the search to thrift stores, estate sales, and garage sales until you find the perfect design. Maybe a quirky shape or pattern will catch your eye, or you can choose something that complements the room's theme. For example, the tomato pot hunnie_bunnie_bee used in the original project would look cute in a kitchen.