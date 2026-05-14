Your Yard May Be Attracting Ground Wasps. Here's How

Any type of wasp nest is unlikely to be welcome in the garden, particularly when their territorial inhabitants are ready to sting when you get close. In late spring and early summer, when the bugs are ready to set up shop, it's important to keep the soil as moist as possible to deter them from digging nests in the ground. Thorough watering jobs, using the proper mulch and compost, and experimenting with accessories like the PUUKU Flat Soaker Hose are good ways to ensure you're working with a garden that has more moisture than not, which will likely leave the wasps in search of another home.

It should be noted that many ground wasps are beneficial to your garden and you should avoid killing them, but certain varieties, like the aforementioned yellow jackets, are highly resilient and their ground nests could, quite literally, sneak up on you — no matter your efforts. Should you find yourself having to get rid of wasps like these, utilize Diatomaceous Earth for a natural method, or find an aerosol wasp spray. (Both options might take a few days to work). When you're using a spray, venture out at night, when the bugs are tuckered out for the day, and spray directly into the nest about 10 feet away. Use gardening accessories like gloves and protective face gear, should you have a very serious situation on your hands. If the bugs get out of control — or you're dealing with someone who is allergic to the wasps' stings — seek professional removal.