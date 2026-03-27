What To Do If You Find A Ground Wasp Nest In Your Yard

It's pretty unavoidable that your yard is going to be home to all sorts of insects. While many of these can be helpful additions to your space (like ladybugs or praying mantis), some are going to be unwanted guests that aren't just nuisances but can actually be harmful. One such example is wasps.

Unlike the bees that they can often be mistaken for, wasps are known for their aggressive behavior and their more painful stings. If you notice some of these insects in your yard and subsequently find a ground nest, you'll likely want to find a way to get rid of it. Ground nests are usually identified by loose dry dirt and nearby wasp activity.

Luckily, there are a variety of ways you can remove ground wasp nests if they are causing problems in your yard. These include insecticide sprays, which typically contain an ingredient like pyrethroid, and are sprayed from far distances to help keep you safe, as well as dust applications. There are also homemade, natural options, like using soapy water to drown the wasps. Before you jump to a solution, however, it's important to identify if it's really necessary to risk removing that nest.