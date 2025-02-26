How To Safely Get Rid Of A Hornet's Nest
If you're unfortunate enough to find yourself the unwitting and reluctant host of a hornet's nest, it's important to know how to deal with it so that no one gets hurt. In addition to selecting the right kind of spray, you'll also need to know how and when to approach the nest, and what to do once the spray has been applied. You'll also want to know when it's time to call in pest control.
If you've ever heard the expression "kicking the hornet's nest", it's not because of their reputation for being a relaxed and friendly bunch. Hornets are, by nature, easily agitated and even more so when they feel threatened. While there is much confusion surrounding how to distinguish between hornets and other stinging insects like yellow jackets, suffice it to say that hornets are a larger type of wasp that build their nests above ground. Most commonly, their nests are found in trees, bushes, or in sheltered locations such as porches or outdoor structures. Because hornets can sting repeatedly, it's important to remove their nests from areas frequented by humans or pets.
If you're not sure how to identify a hornets nest, they're typically oval-shaped and look like they're made out of thin paper in a gray or tan color. If it's an active nest, you may see a buzz of activity at a hole near the bottom. Once you've positively identified a hornet's nest, it's time to take action.
How and when to spray a hornet's nest
It's not quite as simple as just buying spray, dousing the nest, and walking away. A few very serious precautions need to take place prior to removing this potentially lethal pestilence. For starters, make sure you purchase the right kind of spray. You'll want something that's highly effective and makes the job quick and easy. It should be a foaming insecticide like Ortho Home Defense Hornet and Wasp Killer which can spray up to 20 feet, keeping you out of harm's way. When you're dealing with a nest and not just individual flybys, it's best to steer clear of homemade wasp sprays and get something stronger.
Another consideration is the best time to spray the nest. Hornets are most active during the daytime, so it's best to do your exterminating at night when they've all returned to the nest. Be sure to bring a flashlight so you can safely make your way to the nest and locate it. Next, quietly approach and — standing at a safe distance — spray the can of insecticide directly into the opening and then all over the outside. The foam should cause the wasps to become trapped and die immediately. Try not to spray any nearby plants, plastics, or painted materials as the spray can harm these surfaces.
After about 24 hours, it's safe to check for signs of life. If you don't see any activity, you may remove the nest and dispose of it. It's recommended to wear gloves and place the nest immediately into a bag or hard-sided container. If the nest is particularly large, too high up, or you're allergic to insect stings, though, it's always best to leave this job to the pest control professionals.