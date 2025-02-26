How To Safely Get Rid Of A Hornet's Nest

If you're unfortunate enough to find yourself the unwitting and reluctant host of a hornet's nest, it's important to know how to deal with it so that no one gets hurt. In addition to selecting the right kind of spray, you'll also need to know how and when to approach the nest, and what to do once the spray has been applied. You'll also want to know when it's time to call in pest control.

If you've ever heard the expression "kicking the hornet's nest", it's not because of their reputation for being a relaxed and friendly bunch. Hornets are, by nature, easily agitated and even more so when they feel threatened. While there is much confusion surrounding how to distinguish between hornets and other stinging insects like yellow jackets, suffice it to say that hornets are a larger type of wasp that build their nests above ground. Most commonly, their nests are found in trees, bushes, or in sheltered locations such as porches or outdoor structures. Because hornets can sting repeatedly, it's important to remove their nests from areas frequented by humans or pets.

If you're not sure how to identify a hornets nest, they're typically oval-shaped and look like they're made out of thin paper in a gray or tan color. If it's an active nest, you may see a buzz of activity at a hole near the bottom. Once you've positively identified a hornet's nest, it's time to take action.