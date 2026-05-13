Do This With Your Tomato Plants In May For Strong, Healthy Growth All Summer

What is summer without some beautifully ripe tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum) hanging from vines in your garden? However, before you try any Epsom salt hacks to make your tomatoes thrive or tie them to a shiny new cage, you'll need to give your plants some careful attention.

Since this is a warm weather plant, your best success with growing tomatoes begins by starting them indoors at least six to eight weeks before your last expected frost date. While these dates differ depending on which USDA region you live in, for most people, the last frost date occurs some time in May. By this time, your tomatoes should have sprouted into seedlings, in which case they'll be ready for transplanting outside in the garden. You shouldn't plant them in the ground the first chance you get, however — they need to be hardened off first.

If you plant your tomatoes directly into the ground after growing them inside, they'll likely suffer transplant shock. While this won't usually kill the plants themselves, they will take several weeks to recover. Hardening off takes the tomatoes from their comfortable indoor environment and gradually exposes them to outdoor conditions. These acclimated tomatoes will experience less shock when they're moved, growing healthier as a result.