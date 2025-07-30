The obvious time to use Epsom salts on your tomatoes is when they need it: If they have a magnesium deficiency. A magnesium deficiency is indicated by green veins in the leaves, but the rest of the leaf has discolored splashes of red, yellow, or brown. It will lower fruit production, and the plant will be impaired. There are a couple of ways that you can apply Epsom salts. Dissolve a tablespoon of Epsom salts into a gallon of water. You can either apply it to the soil at the base of the plant or put it in a spray bottle and spray the leaves. (This solution would be called a foliar spray.) You shouldn't apply it more than once a month.

As said above, magnesium deficiency is most likely to occur in sandy soils. However, as the season moves on, the deficiency can occur in any soil as the plants make use of the available magnesium. But try not to apply magnesium if your plant is not in deficit. Too much magnesium can interfere with the plant absorbing other nutrients and can also stunt the overall growth of the plant. (Which will harm fruit production.) It may be difficult to tell why your tomato plants are dying, but magnesium deficiency is one important option.

The desire to become tomato growing royalty is strong and can lead you looking for ways to increase your backyard yield. And if you have a magnesium deficiency in your soil, Epsom salts are your ticket to success. But it is not a silver (magnesium?) bullet that will boost your production. Fertilizer, water, and sunlight will have to do.