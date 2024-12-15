8 Reasons Your Tomato Plants Are Dying (& How To Save Them)

Tomatoes are generally considered easy to grow at home, which is why they are so appealing to gardeners of all abilities and experience. Nevertheless, it's still possible to have problems with them. Fungal and bacterial diseases can quickly overtake these plants, and improper amounts of nutrients, water, and sun can also lead to havoc. Common signs there could be one of these problems include wilting or spotted leaves, lack of fruit, or loss of foliage.

Unfortunately, some tomato plant problems cannot be fixed, such as in the case of tomato spotted wilt virus. In other instances though, it may be possible to address tomato plant issues before it's too late — but you'll first need to determine the exact issue going on with your tomato plant. Once you know, you can take steps to save the plant or others surrounding it, and also help prevent similar issues from developing again in the future.