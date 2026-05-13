Dividing These 8 Perennials In May Is Something You Shouldn't Skip

When the weather starts warming up, many of our favorite perennials start sending out energy to produce new growth. While you could leave them to their own devices and they'd likely be fine, dividing your plants is a great way to both enhance the plants' health and –most excitingly — get new plants!

Splitting up plants, or dividing, is one form of propagation (pollen, seeds, and clones are other examples). It can be done by separating or cutting a plant at its root to start another plant or several. Some of our favorite herbaceous perennials that take well to this type of treatment including hostas, yarrow, asters, black-eyed Susans, some ornamental grasses, hummingbird mint, bee balm, and woodland strawberries.

Not only is May an excellent time to plant perennial flowers for breathtaking summer blooms, it's also a great time to start dividing up those winter-hardy plants. The ground has started to warm up and the conditions are moist. Plants have the entire growing season to establish roots and build their structure. You're likely to still catch a few overcast days in a row — which is a good time to transplant as it reduces the risk of plants drying out under a hot sun. It's worth noting, that in general, those plants which bloom in late summer through fall are best divided in May or early spring. Plants that bloom in spring (excepting wild strawberries) are better divided in fall after summer's heat fades.