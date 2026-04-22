10 Perennial Flowers You Should Plant In May For Breathtaking Summer Blooms

May is a long-awaited season for most gardeners. As the warm spring temperatures begin to rise, memories of the cold winter drift away, replaced instead by thoughts of a colorful flower garden. We aren't the only ones who enjoy the warmth that May brings, either: Some perennials aren't fond of the cool ground of early spring. Depending on your region, May is often the month when the soil warms up to 65 degrees, which is the temperature several flowering plants need to germinate. This is the perfect time to start scoping the garden section for flowers or sowing seeds in beds.

Although several perennials like a May planting, not all of them do. Plus, all flowers have different blooming timelines, so you'll need to plan accordingly. Luckily, you have quite a few options when it comes to summer-blooming plants that thrive when planted in spring. If you need some help planning your garden beds this year, this list will give you a good head start. Just make sure to base your plantings on your USDA hardiness zone, and check your soil temperature to determine the best day in May to get started.