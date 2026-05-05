Prune These 7 Plants In May For Beautiful Blooms All Summer

There are some truly stunning perennial flowers you should plant in May, but you might already have some plants in your garden that need a different sort of care. Pruning flowering plants is a crucial step in helping them thrive and can even result in bigger flowers! Timing is crucial when it comes to pruning, though, and timing it wrong could result in a weaker plant or lost flowers. For flowers like asters, roses, and yarrow, a May pruning can help them thrive.

For some plants, a May pruning means clipping old flowers to encourage a second bloom and promote sturdier stems and a bushier formation. For others, it means pruning before the plant blooms to remove old stems. Both of these redirect the plant's energy. Rather than forming seeds or growing leaves on old stems, it focuses on creating new stems and flowers. Removing some buds before they bloom can even encourage your plant to grow larger flowers. It puts more energy into the specific flowers it has left rather than spreading it out. For plants with tiny flowers that grow in clusters or spikes, careful pruning can result in larger groups.

Additionally, it's important to note that the exact timing of your pruning should be based on the seasons and weather. These plants should all be pruned in late spring or early summer, which is what makes May the perfect month for many people. However, depending on where you live, you may need to slightly adjust the timing.