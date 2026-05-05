Prune These 7 Plants In May For Beautiful Blooms All Summer
There are some truly stunning perennial flowers you should plant in May, but you might already have some plants in your garden that need a different sort of care. Pruning flowering plants is a crucial step in helping them thrive and can even result in bigger flowers! Timing is crucial when it comes to pruning, though, and timing it wrong could result in a weaker plant or lost flowers. For flowers like asters, roses, and yarrow, a May pruning can help them thrive.
For some plants, a May pruning means clipping old flowers to encourage a second bloom and promote sturdier stems and a bushier formation. For others, it means pruning before the plant blooms to remove old stems. Both of these redirect the plant's energy. Rather than forming seeds or growing leaves on old stems, it focuses on creating new stems and flowers. Removing some buds before they bloom can even encourage your plant to grow larger flowers. It puts more energy into the specific flowers it has left rather than spreading it out. For plants with tiny flowers that grow in clusters or spikes, careful pruning can result in larger groups.
Additionally, it's important to note that the exact timing of your pruning should be based on the seasons and weather. These plants should all be pruned in late spring or early summer, which is what makes May the perfect month for many people. However, depending on where you live, you may need to slightly adjust the timing.
Asters
Pruning your asters (Aster spp., Symphyotrichum spp., and Eurybia spp.) by roughly one-third of the plant may seem harsh, but it's a great way to get more and larger flowers. You should do this before they begin to put out flower buds. May is a good time, but you might be able to push it to early June. Just clip the top third of the plants off, take a moment to trim any awkward bits, and you can enjoy a neater aster plant full of gorgeous flowers this summer!
Helenium
Helenium (Helenium autumnale) is a lovely flower with a habit of growing floppy stems. If you want to enjoy a full view of your flowers without worrying about them drooping over, you can either stake them or cut them back in May. Cutting them back does result in a slightly delayed blooming period, but you'll be treated to sturdier stems, more branching, and more abundant flowers throughout the season.
Roses
The variety you're growing will largely determine how and when to prune your roses (Rosa spp.), but some pruning can be done in May. Heavier pruning can give you larger flowers, while deadheading your roses can encourage repeat blooming and keep your shrub looking neat. If you have early blooming roses, you might already have some that are beginning to fade in May, so it's a good time to get started. Make the cuts right above a bud and angled so that raindrops flow away from it.
Yarrow
If you know how to grow yarrow (Achillea millefolium), you're aware that it is typically cut back at the end of the flowering season in fall. However, it can be beneficial to prune it earlier in the year as well! Removing the first flowers once they've faded in late spring or early summer can encourage them to rebloom, or you can cut them back more severely. Cutting them back by roughly one-third helps keep them shorter and bushier, as well as encouraging more branching for wider flower clusters.
Sedums
Taller sedum (Sedum spp.) or stonecrop plants benefit from a late spring or early summer pruning to keep them upright and promote larger flower clusters. If you've ever had a sedum stem flop over, you'll know how frustrating it can be to see your nice flowers suddenly on the ground. Clipping the tops of the stems off encourages it to stay short and branch out. May works great, as many sedum plants won't have buds yet. You'll also end up with flowers later in the season, creating a beautiful late summer and early fall garden display!
Goldenrod
Goldenrod (Solidago sp.) is known for its gorgeous, bright yellow flowers and tall stems. If you want sturdier stems with more flowers, May is a good time to prune your goldenrod plants. You can cut anywhere from one-third to one-half of the stem off. If you have multiple plants, you might want to vary the amount you cut to create a staggered or layered effect in your garden. As it regrows, your goldenrod plants will stay a bit bushier and put out more flower stems rather than focusing on height, meaning larger flower clusters for you to enjoy!
Spiked speedwell
Spiked speedwell (Veronica spicata), also known as Veronica, is another great flower to prune in May. It begins blooming in late spring, but watch closely for fading blooms. Once the flowers are spent, clip the stalks right at the base. You can also prune them a little earlier if you want some lovely cut flowers for your home. Pruning dead flower spikes starting in May is a great way to encourage it to grow more flower spikes and extend the blooming season.