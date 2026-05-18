Turn Trash Into Garden Magic: Bottle Lids Become A Cute Pollinator Water Tower

Recycling plastic bottles can be confusing. Are the lids recyclable, too? Do you leave them on or take them off? The rules are often different based on where you live and what recycling company you use. Instead of figuring that all out, you could just keep the plastic caps and turn them into something useful. On Instagram, creator @clarehooper shares her idea for a bee watering tower made from plastic bottle caps and a stick. It's an inexpensive and sustainable way to provide your local pollinators with the resources they need. You just need the caps for this project, but don't toss the rest of the unit — there are plenty of smart ways to reuse water bottles, too.

When creating a garden to attract bees, adding watering stations can make those areas extra attractive. Water keeps bees cool and hydrates them, but it's also important back in the hive. Baby bees need water, and bees use the liquid to thin out the honey so they can eat it. Since bees can drown easily, shallow water sources are safer for your pollinating visitors, which is why bottle caps work so well. Butterflies, of course, also enjoy water sources and will benefit from this watering tower.

To create the tower, you'll also need a sturdy stick and a wood dowel or a thin piece of wood as the stake. Small screws hold the caps in place, and tiny pieces of gravel are placed inside. Finally, grab any embellishments you want to use to decorate the watering station.